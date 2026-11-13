Envoy Technologies Enters Midwest, Extending Its Reach In $24.6 Billion U.S. Student Housing Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As luxury student housing moves beyond traditional amenities, Envoy brings on-demand mobility to Blume on 16th, giving students greater freedom and developers a new way to stand out.

COLUMBUS, OH, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Technologies (“Envoy”), a provider of on-site EV car-sharing services and a wholly owned subsidiary of CID HoldCo, Inc., doing business as Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC), today announced its entry into the Midwest with the launch of its fully managed EV car-sharing service at Blume on 16th, a luxury student housing community in Columbus, Ohio. The launch brings Envoy's mobility-as-an-amenity model to a new region, extending its reach into one of the country's established university markets.

Envoy's entry into the Midwest comes as the U.S. student housing market is estimated to reach $24.56 billion in 2026, with projections of $35.65 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence. The Columbus launch extends Envoy's presence in the luxury student housing segment, where property operators increasingly compete through differentiated resident amenities.

Mobility as a Competitive Amenity in Student Housing

Building on its established presence in luxury student housing, Envoy is extending its on-demand EV car-sharing model into the Midwest, giving residents greater independence while helping property operators differentiate their communities.

“Student housing represents a significant opportunity for Envoy as we enter new markets,” said Drew Hopkins, President of Envoy Technologies.“Developers are looking for ways to stand out in an increasingly competitive sector, and mobility is becoming part of that conversation. Our model allows them to offer something genuinely useful without adding operational complexity.”

Unlike traditional transportation offerings that require properties to manage vehicles and ongoing logistics, Envoy handles insurance, maintenance, charging and resident support. This fully managed approach allows developers to offer shared EV access without assuming the responsibilities of operating a fleet.

Bringing On-Demand Mobility to Blume on 16th

The Columbus launch also marks Envoy's first deployment with Up Campus Properties, adding a new developer relationship to its growing student housing portfolio. At Blume on 16th, a 325-bed luxury student housing community near Ohio State University, Envoy's on-site EV car-sharing service becomes part of the resident experience.

“Blume on 16th was designed around how students actually live, and that includes how they get around. Envoy places a Tesla Model 3 steps from our residents' front doors for quick and easy trips, whether that is a grocery run, an appointment or a weekend away. It is a top-tier amenity that gives students flexibility without the cost and hassle of owning a car,” said Zachary Westover, Associate Director of Sales & Marketing at Up Campus Properties.

Extending Envoy's National Footprint

The Columbus launch marks Envoy's first Midwest deployment, building on its presence across residential, student housing and hospitality properties. The addition reflects Envoy's strategy of entering new geographic markets through partnerships with property owners and operators.

Developers and property operators interested in bringing Envoy's on-site EV car-sharing service to their communities can learn more at envoythere.com/nominate.

About Envoy Technologies

Envoy provides on-site electric vehicle car-sharing services for residential communities, hotels, resorts and campus properties. Through the Envoy app, residents and guests can reserve shared electric vehicles by the hour or day, while Envoy manages insurance, maintenance and day-to-day operations. The service gives residents convenient access to electric transportation without the costs of individual vehicle ownership and offers property owners an additional amenity without the responsibility of managing vehicles.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Envoy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC).

For more information, visit .

About Up Campus

Up Campus specializes in the development, investment, and management of pedestrian to campus student housing. With more than 30 years of experience, the Up Campus team has delivered more than 25 communities totaling nearly 14,000 beds near 16 universities, including the University of Virginia, Florida State University, The Ohio State University, the University of Minnesota, Texas A&M University, and George Washington University. Guided by a principle of Pride of Ownership and a student first approach, Up Campus oversees every stage of the asset lifecycle, from site selection and design through construction, leasing, and day to day management through its affiliate, Up Campus Management.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Up Campus has active and upcoming communities in Charlottesville, Columbus, Tallahassee, College Station, Minneapolis, Reno, Tucson, and Washington, DC.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the anticipated development, implementation, timing, scope and expansion of the electric vehicle car-sharing initiative in New Jersey; the expected deployment of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure; the identification, development and commissioning of project sites; the anticipated availability, utilization and benefits of Envoy's car-sharing services; the expected receipt of funding and payments under the applicable grant-funded arrangements; and the anticipated environmental, economic and community benefits of the initiative.

These forward-looking statements are based on Dot Ai's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, delays in identifying and securing suitable sites, obtaining necessary permits and approvals, installing charging infrastructure, procuring and deploying vehicles, and commencing operations; the availability, timing and continued receipt of grant funding; compliance with applicable grant and contractual requirements; changes in project scope, costs or timelines; and other risks described in Dot Ai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Dot Ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact



Envoy Technologies

Marilyn Mota, Marketing Manager

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Up Campus



Zachary Westover, Director of Sales and Marketing

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“Blume on 16th was designed around how students actually live, and that includes how they get around. Envoy places a Tesla Model 3 steps from our residents' front doors for quick and easy trips, whether that is a grocery run, an appointment or a weekend away. It is a top-tier amenity that gives students flexibility without the cost and hassle of owning a car,” said Zachary Westover, Associate Director of Sales & Marketing at Up Campus Properties.