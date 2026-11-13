How Four-Week Classes Work At National University For Students Who Work Full Time

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Four-week classes at National University (NU) cover a full course in a month. In select undergraduate programs, MyTerms lets students choose how many courses to take in each 16-week term

Students complete an academic activity, such as an assignment, exam or required discussion, within the first seven days to stay registered. Logging in alone does not count NU's Academic Success Center offers writing, math and statistics coaching seven days a week, and instructors post final grades within 4 to 10 days after a course ends San Diego, CA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students who work full time can take four-week classes at National University (NU) where each course covers a full subject in four weeks. In select undergraduate programs, NU's MyTerm tuition structure lets students choose how many courses to take in each 16-week term, up to 8. Students who enroll in 11 or more credits pay one flat tuition rate.* The pace is faster than a semester, and the expectations begin on the first day. Students complete an academic activity within the first seven days to stay registered, such as submitting an assignment, taking an exam or joining a required discussion. Logging in alone does not count as attendance. The San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit pairs the format with coaching in writing, math and statistics, available seven days a week. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). It is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings. "A four-week class gives you one subject to focus on at a time, and helps our students learn quickly,," said Daren Upham, Senior Vice President of Student Experience at National University. " If a week starts to get away from you, reach out to your instructor or your advisor early, while there's still time to catch up." What a four-week class looks like

When How It Works For the Student Before Day 1 Your course appears through MyNU Launch your course from MyNU and block out study time for the month Days 1 to 7 You confirm your place by completing an academic activity Submit an assignment or join a required discussion in week one Through Day 7 A drop removes the class with no transcript record and no charge Email your Academic and Finance Counselor before 11:59 p.m. PT on Day 7 Day 8 to 75% of the course A drop results in a W, with no effect on your GPA Talk with your Academic and Finance Counselor first Course ends Instructors post final grades within 4 to 10 days Request an Incomplete by the Monday after the course ends if you need one





How MyTerms affects your course load



MyTerms applies to select undergraduate programs. Ask your advisor whether your program is included. Graduate students should ask their advisor about graduate-level MyTerms details

Take 11 or more credits in a 16-week term and pay one flat tuition rate, up to 24 credits. Take fewer than 11, and you pay per credit

Undergraduate students need at least 12 credits to be considered full-time Required digital textbooks and course fees are included at no additional cost

How students who work full time keep pace



Choose a course load that fits your job. In MyTerms programs, you decide how many courses to take each term, so set that number with your advisor before the term begins.

Start strong in week one. Your first academic activity confirms your place in the class, so complete it early rather than on Day 7.

Use coaching before you need it. The Academic Success Center offers writing, math, and statistics coaching seven days a week by appointment, chat, or text at (928) 440-1325.

Keep your enrollment active. Complete an academic activity at least once every 28 days. Plan a break instead of disappearing. A course already in progress can't be paused, so plan any break before a course starts or after it ends. Ask your Academic and Finance Counselor about an Intent to Return, for a break of up to 60 days, or a Leave of Absence, for up to 180 days within a rolling calendar year.

It is recommended that students in a MyTerms program set their course load for each 16-week term with their Academic and Finance Counselor, who can also confirm whether the program is part of MyTerms and help plan the next course.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Are four-week classes at National University hard?

Answer: The pace is faster than a semester because each course covers a full subject in four weeks and the work begins in the first week. Planning your study time before the start of the termmakes the pace easier to manage.

Question: How many hours a week does a four-week class at NU take?

Answer: It varies student by student. If you want to proactively plan, meet with your advisor to discuss your study schedule. It is recommended you plan your study time before your course begins and complete your first academic activity early in week one.

Question: Can I work full time and take four-week classes at National University?

Answer: Yes. Many NU students balance school with full-time jobs, family and military service. In MyTerms programs, you choose how many courses to take each term, so you can set a pace that fits your work schedule.

Question: Do I take more than one class at a time at NU?

Answer: It depends on your program. Students in select undergraduate programs enroll through MyTerms, where you can take up to 8 courses in each 16-week term and pay one flat tuition rate at 11 or more credits. Your advisor can confirm how your program schedules courses.

Question: What happens if I fall behind in a four-week class?

Answer: Reach out to your instructor and your advisor early. The Academic Success Center offers coaching seven days a week. After the drop deadline, you can ask your instructor about an Incomplete up to the Monday after the class ends, and approval is at the instructor's discretion.

Question: Are all National University programs taught in four-week classes?

Answer: No. NU offers four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning.

Question: Is a degree earned in four-week classes at National University respected?

Answer: NU is accredited by WSCUC and holds the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings, which recognizes expanding access to education alongside strong graduate earnings.

*Source: National University Student Information System Upgrade page and Academic Success Center, October 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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