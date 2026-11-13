Decibel Cannabis Company Inc Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Decibel Cannabis Company Inc (TSX-V: DB; OTCQX: DBCCF), a global consumer-focused cannabis company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“DBCCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is a market leader in Canadian branded manufactured cannabis products and global medical exports, built on leading brands including General Admission, Qwest and Standard Issue. The Company focuses on disciplined innovation, consistent product quality and strong brand execution. Alongside its leadership position in Canada, Decibel is a significant and growing participant in international cannabis markets.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We're excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market. It's a great step for Decibel and a strong way to reach more U.S. investors. We look forward to welcoming new shareholders and sharing our story with a wider audience."

- Benjamin Sze, Chief Executive Officer

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $29.38B in the third quarter of 2026, representing an 84.22% increase over Q3 2025. OTC Markets recorded $203.47B in total dollar volume in Q3. North America ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Decibel Cannabis Company Inc

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is a market leader in Canadian branded manufactured cannabis products and global medical exports, built on leading brands including General Admission, Qwest and Standard Issue. The Company focuses on disciplined innovation, consistent product quality and strong brand execution. Alongside its leadership position in Canada, Decibel is a significant and growing participant in international cannabis markets. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, a cultivation facility in Battleford, Saskatchewan, and an EU GMP licensed cultivation and processing facility in Chatham, Ontario.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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