Working Parents Can Test An Online Course Load Before Enrolling In An Online University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2026 report found that one in three currently enrolled college students considered stopping out in the past six months, and that students with caretaking responsibilities are among those at higher risk.1 Emotional stress and mental health challenges were the leading reasons, followed by the cost of attendance. In response, National University, the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, encourages working parents who want to finish a bachelor's degree online without putting family on hold to test a course load against a typical week of work and family time before committing to a program.

“Student parents already know how to manage a full schedule. Our role at National University is to make the degree compatible, with course formats and support designed for the lives they're already leading,” said J.B. Robinson, PhD, dean of students at National University.

How Working Parents Can Check Whether an Online Course Load Fits Their Week

Course Load: Before choosing a start date, parents can estimate how many hours a week a course will take and how those hours fit around work and family. National University's Credit Hour Policy describes a typical four-week undergraduate course as just over 11 hours a week of class activity and at least 22 hours of homework. That adds up to 33 or more hours a week. Because the University's four-week courses run back to back, students take one course at a time and focus on a single set of deadlines.

Live Class Times: Some programs include live sessions, while other coursework can be done on a student's own time. Parents can check the syllabus for sessions that clash with work or school pickups, and instructors may offer a recording or an alternative time that works with their schedule.

“Asking for flexibility isn't a sign that a student is struggling. It's often a sign of good planning, and our instructors and advisors treat it that way,” Robinson said.

Sick Days and Schedule Changes: Parents can plan ahead for the days a child gets sick or when regular child care falls through, especially during deadline weeks and exams. That means knowing whom to contact at the university and having backup care ready. An advisor can explain whether a student can move a course to a later start date and how that change would affect financial aid and the expected graduation date. New National University students can also meet with Orientation Peer Navigators, one-on-one or during drop-in hours, for help learning university systems and finding campus resources.

Study Space: A study space outside the home gives student parents a consistent place to focus on coursework. The Nest, National University's student support hub, pairs study areas and meeting rooms with Kids Club child care through YMCA partners at its San Diego and Escondido locations. The Nest at Escondid also offers Wi-Fi and computers to borrow. Students outside the San Diego area can ask an advisor which services they can use online, and many public libraries offer free quiet spaces and Wi-Fi close to home.

Many National University students face the same planning questions. The average undergraduate is 33, and more than 80% transfer in with prior credit. The University calls these learners ANDersT, or people balancing work, family and school at the same time. National University offers four-week courses and support services designed for those learners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Can I work full time and take college classes online with kids?

Answer: Yes, as long as the coursework fits around a full-time job and family responsibilities. Starting with a single course and tracking the hours it takes in the first week gives parents a clear sense of what the workload looks like. If it works, they can move on to the next course. Arranging backup child care for weeks with major deadlines also helps when the regular arrangement falls through.

Question: Are four-week college classes harder for working parents?

Answer: A four-week course fits the same amount of work into fewer weeks, so each week is busier, but students focus on one class at a time. At National University, a typical four-week undergraduate course takes 33 or more hours a week. Parents can compare that number with their own schedules to see whether the format works for them.

Question: What happens to my financial aid if I take fewer classes?

Answer: It depends on the aid program and the timing. Dropping below a required enrollment level or withdrawing partway through a course can affect eligibility and any balance owed. The financial aid office can show how a lighter course load would affect a specific aid package, and employer tuition assistance programs may set their own course-load rules.

Question: When is the best time for a working parent to start college?

Answer: There's no single right time, but it helps to know how many hours a course will take each week and to have dependable child care arranged first. Programs with frequent start dates also let parents begin when work slows down or after their kids adjust to a new school year.

Sources

1 Lumina Foundation and Gallup. The State of Higher Education 2026: Valued but Out of Reach. May 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

CONTACT: Ujala Qazi Zen Media...