MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute outlines the credentials Charleston-area patients can check before a first visit and the questions to bring to a knee or hip replacement consultation

Mount Pleasant, SC, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute today released a checklist for patients choosing a surgeon for joint replacement in Charleston. The checklist covers board certification, fellowship training, hospital quality awards and questions patients can bring to a consultation. It draws on the institute's guide on how to choose a joint replacement surgeon and hospital in the Charleston area and on the experience of its orthopedic surgeons, who perform joint replacement at Novant Health East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

“Patients are better prepared for joint replacement when they understand their options and stay part of the conversation,” said Dustin Hambright, MD, a hip and knee replacement surgeon at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.“This checklist gives patients a starting point for what to ask during a consultation so they can better understand their care, know what to expect and feel confident they have a team working toward the same goals.”

Before a first consultation, patients can check:



Board certification, verified through the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery

Fellowship training in adult reconstruction, the subspecialty for knee and hip replacement

What a hospital's quality awards measure and the period they cover

Whether robotic-arm assisted replacement is offered and the surgeon's experience with it Where physical therapy will take place and who coordinates it

Verify board certification in orthopedic surgery

Board certification from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery takes five years of accredited postgraduate training, including an orthopedic surgery residency, followed by written and oral examinations. The oral exam includes a review of cases the surgeon has actually performed. Certification lasts 10 years, and renewing it means meeting the board's continuing certification requirements.1

At Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, every orthopedic surgeon who performs joint replacement is board-certified, with credentials listed on their NovantHealth.org profiles. Patients can confirm current certification through the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery's online tool or by calling the surgeon's office.

Check for fellowship training in adult reconstruction for knee and hip replacement

For knee or hip replacement, the relevant fellowship training is in adult reconstruction or other documented subspecialty training focused on joint replacement. The American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons' Fellowship Recognition Program establishes standards for recognized adult reconstruction fellowship programs.2

The institute lists its surgeons' board certification and fellowship training on its clinic pages.

Read what a hospital's published quality awards measure

Hospital quality measures for joint replacement are publicly reported, and an award's criteria show what it recognizes and the time period it covers.

Novant Health East Cooper Medical Center received Certified Zero Harm Awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association in 2024 and 2025, and the awards included the category for surgical site infections after hip replacement in both years. The awards recognize hospitals that do not record cases of a given hospital-acquired infection over a 12-month period, with data verified by the state health department.3 The awards cover these infection measures; they do not assess every aspect of joint replacement care.

Ask about robotic-arm assisted knee and hip replacement at East Cooper Medical Center

Surgeons at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute offer robotic-arm assisted knee and hip replacement at East Cooper Medical Center. Depending on the robotic system and procedure, preoperative imaging can help plan implant positioning. During surgery, the robotic arm guides bone preparation and placement while the surgeon performs the operation.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons notes that robotic-assisted joint replacement may call for a CT scan or similar imaging, and that the navigation pins carry a small risk of fracture at the pin sites. The academy recommends the surgery be done by a well-trained, highly experienced orthopedic surgeon. Patients can ask how much experience a surgeon has with the technology and whether their case would need that extra imaging.4

Confirm rehabilitation planning before joint replacement surgery

Before surgery, patients can find out where physical therapy will take place and who will coordinate between the surgeon and therapist. Patients should also know who to contact with questions about recovery.

Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute sees patients at clinics in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Goose Creek.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How can I check whether an orthopedic surgeon is board-certified?

Answer: The American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery's online verification tool shows current certification status.1 The surgeon's office can also confirm the credential. Joint replacement surgeons at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute are board-certified.

Question: Does fellowship training matter for a joint replacement surgeon?

Answer: For knee or hip replacement, the relevant fellowship training is in adult reconstruction or another documented subspecialty focused on joint replacement. The surgeon's profile should list that training, and patients can ask how it relates to the planned procedure.

Question: Is it OK to ask a surgeon how often they perform joint replacement?

Answer: Yes. Questions about how often the surgeon performs joint replacement and about experience with complex cases, including revision surgery, are routine. If a case involves significant bone loss or a history of joint infection, patients can also ask which clinicians may need to be involved.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of more than 900 locations, including 22 hospitals, nearly 800 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services. This network supports a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health is nationally recognized for our unwavering commitment to safety and quality care, and we serve as a catalyst for healthcare transformation through clinical trials, research, innovative care delivery models and robust virtual care networks. The expertise and empathy of our nearly 44,000 team members along with more than 9,100 independent and employed clinicians are at the heart of Our Cause as industry leaders caring for communities across the Carolinas. In 2025, Novant Health provided more than $2.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

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