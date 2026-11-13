Katie Baillio, Recognized By Influential Women, Opens Pathways To Employment For Rural And Justice-Involved Veterans

TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rural Veterans Career Advisor at the Texas Veterans Commission, Katie Draws on Two Decades of U.S. Army Service and a Ph.D. in Human Services to Help Veterans Build Successful Civilian CareersAustin, Texas – Katie Baillio serves as a Rural Veterans Career Advisor with the Texas Veterans Commission, where she supports veterans facing significant barriers to employment. Through case management and outreach to nonprofits and businesses, she helps connect veterans with the opportunities and resources they need to move forward. Her focus centers on justice-involved veterans and rural populations, who often face unique obstacles in securing employment and transitioning successfully to civilian life. A retired member of the U.S. Army with two decades of service, she brings both personal experience and professional expertise to this mission. Her specialties include work with justice-involved veterans, case management for veterans with employment barriers, and nonprofit and business outreach.After her military career, Katie moved into state and federal veterans services, holding roles with the Texas Workforce Commission and the Department of Veterans Affairs before joining the Texas Veterans Commission. She holds a Ph.D. in Human Services from Walden University, with an emphasis on military families and culture, along with a Master of Science in Human and Social Services from the same institution. Her doctoral work culminated in a dissertation examining how women veterans use gender-specific online support systems to maintain social identity after leaving military service. That research reflects her deep interest in the experiences of women who have served and in the communities that sustain them after service. She also holds professional credentials as a Mental Health Peer Specialist and a Recovery Support Peer Specialist through the Texas Certification Board.In addition to her work in veterans services, Katie is now the founder of Dr Effect, where she serves as a speaker and trainer. Through this platform, she shares her knowledge, professional experience, and passion for leadership, education, and personal development with broader audiences. Her work as a speaker and trainer reflects her continued commitment to empowering others, sharing valuable insights, and making a meaningful difference beyond her direct work with veterans.Katie attributes her success to the foundation she built during her 20 years of service in the U.S. Army and to her continued work in veterans services. Mentorship and perseverance carried her through her doctoral journey. One of her proudest achievements has been presenting on justice-involved veterans at the National Association of State Workforce Agencies in Washington, D.C., where she shared her expertise on a national stage. Earning a Ph.D. has also taught her humility, since it reminds her that no one knows everything. She is comfortable admitting when she does not know something, particularly when she wants to learn more than a quick internet search can offer.The best career advice Katie has received is that her journey is a marathon, not a sprint. She has also learned how invaluable it is to have mentors, such as Dr. Reese Strong, who understand the challenges of pursuing a Ph.D. Those mentors were willing to stay in the fight with her, especially during moments of self-doubt. That experience shapes the encouragement she now offers to others.Katie encourages young women entering veterans services to seek out mentorship, give back to their communities, and step into leadership roles with confidence. As a woman veteran herself, she understands the importance of serving others and of helping to change perceptions of what veteran leaders look like. Her own leadership record offers a clear example of that change in action.The biggest challenge in her field, Katie explains, is ensuring that all veterans, particularly those in rural areas and those who are justice-involved, can find employment and transition into civilian life. She also sees significant opportunity in connecting veterans with benefits they may not have claimed, such as those related to Agent Orange exposure. Helping veterans access what they have earned is, for her, an important part of supporting their long-term stability. Her case management and outreach to nonprofits and businesses are central to opening those doors for the rural and justice-involved veterans she serves.Giving back and serving others are central to who Katie is, both professionally and personally. Her role at the Texas Veterans Commission allows her to support veterans facing significant employment barriers, and her volunteer work closely reinforces that mission. Within the Veterans of Foreign Wars, she has held numerous leadership positions, including Post Commander, District Commander, and Adjutant of Post 2205. She previously served as a Texas VFW chairwoman for the Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen youth programs and remains an active member of the American Legion and DAV.Her contributions have earned meaningful recognition, including a Congressional Veterans Accommodation from Congressman Pat Fallon and the Texas Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist of the Year award for the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans. Outside her professional and volunteer commitments, Katie enjoys live music events and professional bull riding, and she looks forward to returning to reading now that her doctoral studies are complete. Through her service in uniform, her scholarship, her advocacy, and her work as the founder of Dr Effect, Katie Baillio continues to help veterans across Texas find purpose, stability, and opportunity while inspiring others through speaking and training.Learn More about Katie Baillio:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Katie Baillio, Recognized by Influential Women, Opens Pathways to Employment for Rural and Justice-Involved Veterans News Provided By Influential Women November 13, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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