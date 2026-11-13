LOGO FOR YAB ZIPPER

An overview of the company and its product applications

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WENZHOU, China - Wenzhou Runhe Garment Accessories Co., Ltd, a zipper manufacturer based in Longwan, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, sells its slide fasteners under the YAB ZIPPER name. It supplies metal, aluminum, resin and nylon zipper lines to garment, luggage, footwear and outdoor goods programmes. The company states that its quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 for the production and sales of zippers, and that it holds OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification. Its commercial offer centres on custom specification work: buyers who fix a garment zipper or a luggage zipper down to tape colour, tooth shape, slider design and size can have those variables built to drawing rather than chosen from a catalogue.Zipper demand keeps expanding across apparel, luggage and outdoor goodsThe global zipper market was valued at USD 17.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 36.73 billion by 2034, a 7.8% compound annual growth rate over the forecast period, according to Market Research Future. Material mix matters as much as headline growth. Business Research Insights reported that nylon zippers accounted for 46% of global zipper consumption in 2025, while metal zippers held 31% and brass and aluminum together represented 67% of metal zipper production. The Observatory of Economic Complexity recorded global trade in HS 9607 slide fasteners at USD 3.15 billion in 2024, with China accounting for USD 1.52 billion of exports.The practical consequence for manufacturers is that one supplier is often asked to cover several material families at once: a lightweight aluminum zipper for a soft-shell, a nickel-free brass zipper for denim, a moulded plastic zipper for a cost-driven bag programme. Runhe's stated range is organised around that split, covering copper, aluminum, resin and nylon zipper types.Runhe at a glance and the YAB ZIPPER product rangeThe company operates a 10,000 square metre factory with about 150 employees, reports annual output of 70 million pieces, and runs more than 500 zipper production machines with an engineering team of 10. Runhe describes itself as a Wenzhou-area zipper manufacturer with more than two decades of production history, and states that it is the sixth president unit of the Wenzhou Zipper Chamber of Commerce. Products are sold domestically and exported, with Southeast Asia identified as a principal market and the EU, the US and the Middle East listed among served export markets.Production lines in operation are listed as copper Y teeth, ordinary teeth, corn teeth, Swiss teeth and particle teeth. Surface treatment covers antique silver, antique copper, brass, light gold, black teeth, white gold, bright silver and bright black. The company states that aluminum Y teeth plated in titanium alloy series - platinum, black gold, light gold and rose gold - reach the standard of its copper zipper range, and that more than ten resin tooth coating processes are in production alongside three patent applications covering resin tooth shapes.Garment Zipper specifications for apparel programmesGarment zipper work at Runhe splits between metal and non-metal options so that apparel buyers can match trim to fabric weight and wash regime. The brass zipper is offered in Y teeth, euro teeth, normal teeth and corn teeth constructions in sizes #3, #5 and #8, with a stated crosswise tensile strength of 510 N. Plating colours include gold, antique brass, gunmetal and nickel silver, and a nickel-free option is available that the company states complies with the EU REACH standard - a relevant constraint for childrenswear and for brands operating restricted substance lists.The aluminum alloy line uses the same tooth formats in sizes #3, #5 and #8, with a stated crosswise tensile strength of 410 N and a salt spray test result above 24 hours. Both metal families accept custom logo sliders and pullers for OEM and ODM orders. For denim and heavier twill, the brass range is the conventional fit, and the company lists jeans zipper use among its applications for the metal line. For lower-cost apparel and linings, moulded plastic zipper and nylon zipper constructions complete the range, and shoe zipper applications are served through the footwear channel the company names alongside apparel and bags.Luggage Zipper selection driven by weight and hardwareLuggage zipper specifications are usually decided by weight and hardware rather than by colour alone. Because the aluminum alloy line is stated to be 35% to 50% lighter than brass at a competitive cost, the company positions it for hard luggage, backpacks and sportswear, where every gram affects handling and shipping weight. The range is offered in sizes #3, #5 and #8 with bright silver, matte silver, black and champagne anodizing, plus custom logo slider and puller work under OEM terms.Where a bag needs a heavier hand-feel or a more traditional metallic appearance, the brass zipper remains available in the same tooth formats with 510 N crosswise tensile strength and salt spray resistance above 24 hours. Recorded applications cover luggage and handbag assembly, outdoor goods, footwear, home textile and light workwear, including seam reinforcement, self-locking sliders to prevent slip, and single open-end, double open-end and closed-end configurations.Material and specification constraints buyers usually fix firstFour variables tend to be settled before a purchase order is confirmed: size, tooth geometry, surface finish and compliance status. Zipper numbering is a direct reference to tooth width when the zipper is closed, so a #5 zipper measures roughly 5 mm across the closed teeth - an industry convention rather than a single supplier's scale. Tooth geometry at Runhe covers Y, euro, normal and corn teeth depending on material family, and surface finish determines both appearance and corrosion behaviour, with the company quoting salt spray results above 24 hours for brass and aluminum alike.Compliance is the fourth constraint. A nickel-free brass option supports EU REACH compliance, and product-level certification data links both the brass zipper and the aluminum alloy zipper to the ISO 9001:2015 scope. Import classification is a related planning item: plastic scoop zippers are classified under HS code 9607.19, a code customs authorities apply to the category rather than to an individual factory, so documentation quality carries as much weight as the goods.Certification and audit documentationRunhe's quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 under certificate number 24CN34506232Q, issued by ACM International Certification Limited on 11 June 2025 and valid until 29 June 2027. The certified scope is the production and sales of zippers, and the certificate applies to the global market. OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification is also stated by the company. Both documents are the evidence procurement teams request during supplier qualification rather than afterwards, and the current ISO cycle runs to June 2027.Capacity, MOQ, lead time and quality controlThe company reports monthly capacity of 300,000 units, a minimum order quantity of 2,000 pieces, and lead times of 7 to 30 days depending on specification and volume. Customization is accepted across zipper length, tape colour, teeth colour, teeth shape, slider shape, slider colour and size, under OEM, ODM and custom production modes. Every shipment is described as subject to 100% pre-shipment testing, and after-sales support is provided remotely. Those figures usually decide whether a supplier can cover a pilot run as well as bulk scale-up, and the company's case record notes that flexible small-batch split delivery was available in at least one programme.A documented lightweighting case in fast fashionThe company's published case record describes a four-year supply relationship with an overseas fast fashion brand operating in France and Spain, covering zippers for lightweight spring and autumn windbreakers and casual coats. The programme replaced brass zippers with aluminum alloy zippers. According to the company's summary, finished garment weight fell by 38%, material procurement cost fell by 59% against the original brass component, and the defective complaint rate stayed below 0.3%. Finished garments were described as normally used for one to two years by end consumers, and OEKO-TEX certification was cited as supporting EU customs clearance.The company adds that the aluminum range keeps a metallic appearance at a unit price it describes as 40% of brass zippers, and that the anodized surface resists regular washing. These are company-reported outcomes from one programme rather than a general performance guarantee; buyers considering a similar substitution should verify weight, tensile and wash performance against their own bill of materials.Application boundaries the company states openlyRunhe's application guidance is specific about where its zippers are intended to perform. Intended conditions include daily indoor use at normal temperature, outdoor use at normal or low temperature in rain and snow, light humidity with slight friction and abrasion, and conventional washing. The company states that the products are not suitable for long-term exposure in high-salt seaside environments or for heavy washing with strong acid or strong alkali. Special requirements recorded for these applications include IP66 waterproofing, IK08 impact resistance and anti-theft slider design.Market impact and buyer implicationsWith the category projected to grow at 7.8% annually to 2034 and metal materials holding close to a third of consumption, competitive pressure on manufacturers sits less in raw material access than in documentation, specification control and delivery reliability. China alone shipped USD 1.52 billion of HS 9607 product in 2024, so differentiation tends to come from certification coverage, material substitution capability and customization depth rather than from category access.For procurement teams in research and evaluation stages, the usable questions are concrete: does the supplier hold a current ISO 9001 certificate whose scope covers zipper production; can it offer a nickel-free option meeting EU REACH; can it document tensile and salt spray results; and can it hold a 2,000-piece minimum while scaling to 300,000 units a month. Runhe's published data answers each of those points, and its stated ability to move a programme from brass to aluminum addresses a cost and weight pressure fast fashion buyers have been acting on.Common buyer questionsIs the aluminum zipper strong enough for luggage? The company quotes 410 N crosswise tensile strength for aluminum against 510 N for brass, and positions aluminum for hard luggage, backpacks and sportswear where weight reduction matters.How is a custom zipper specified? Accepted variables are length, tape colour, teeth colour, teeth shape, slider shape, slider colour and size, with custom logo sliders and pullers for OEM and ODM orders.What certifications can be checked? ISO 9001:2015 certificate 24CN34506232Q, issued by ACM International Certification Limited and valid to 29 June 2027, plus OEKO-TEX Standard 100 as stated by the company.OutlookWenzhou Runhe Garment Accessories Co., Ltd presents a case built on defined data: tensile and salt spray figures, a current ISO 9001:2015 cycle, a stated OEKO-TEX certification, and a capacity model that separates pilot quantities from volume. Whether that package matches a given programme depends on the application - garment, luggage, footwear or outdoor goods - and on how strictly a buyer's compliance list maps to the nickel-free and REACH positions the company offers. Suppliers able to document those variables at product level give buyers fewer reasons to run additional verification rounds.A downloadable company profile brochure is available at:

Liam

Wenzhou Runhe Garment Accessories Co., Ltd

+86 13705778502

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Wenzhou Runhe Garment Accessories Co., Ltd: Garment Zipper - 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 11:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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