Influential Women: Traci Bussey Leads Federal And Infrastructure Project Finance With Integrity And Steady Leadership

OK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Project Accountant and Office Leader at Larson Design Group, Traci Bussey Guides Financial Operations Across Complex Federal and Infrastructure Programs With a Commitment to Clarity, Mentorship, and ServiceOklahoma City, Oklahoma – Traci Bussey is a Senior Project Accountant and Office Leader at Larson Design Group in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, where she oversees federal and infrastructure project accounting across approximately $100 million in active budgets. Her responsibilities span the core of the firm's financial operations, including billing, accounts receivable, budgeting, forecasting, and audit support. She also ensures compliance with GAAP and ASC 606, the standards that shape how complex project revenue is recognized and reported. Working closely with approximately 40 project managers and senior leadership, Traci supports accurate financial reporting, careful project performance tracking, and effective contract execution.Traci's career spans more than 14 years in finance and operations, and her path into the field was anything but conventional. She began in sales with Kraft Foods before transitioning into the AEC, or architecture, engineering, and consulting, industry in Oklahoma City. She joined a small consulting and engineering firm as an administrative assistant and steadily advanced through progressively senior roles. Over time, she rose to serve as Controller and Operations Finance Specialist. When the firm was acquired into a 500-person organization in 2023, she expanded her leadership scope and continued to grow into senior project accounting and office leadership responsibilities while supporting organizational integration and team development. Traci studied Business Management at Langston University, where she earned a BBA, and she also attended Oklahoma State University.When Traci reflects on what has fueled her success, she points first to her son Caydon. He is a constant source of motivation for her and a reminder to show him what is possible through effort and determination. She also credits her parents, both of whom are extremely hardworking and deeply influential in shaping her work ethic. Her father, for example, started a construction company about ten years ago, when he was nearly 60, and has since grown it into a multimillion-dollar business. Being raised by people with that level of dedication and perseverance has had a lasting impact on who she is today.The best career advice Traci has received is to stay focused during hard times and keep pushing forward. Most importantly, she has learned to make sure she has a voice for herself. As a woman, and as someone younger than many of her colleagues, she has at times been questioned or not trusted at first. Once people got to know her and understood the depth of her knowledge, she found that respect followed.Her advice to young women entering the industry builds on that experience. She encourages them to find their voice and not be afraid to use it. Staying curious, asking questions, and taking every opportunity to learn from those around them are habits she considers essential. Early in a career, she suggests, if something takes more than a few minutes to figure out, it is worth reaching out for help, since there are no dumb questions and seeking guidance accelerates growth. At the same time, she urges newcomers to support others, be a resource to their team, and allow their teammates to be a resource in return.Traci sees meaningful challenges and opportunities in her field today. On the federal side, the work involves navigating government contracts, managing different funding cycles, and adapting to projects that are funded at different times of the year. Within finance, she is currently embracing a large learning curve as she takes on infrastructure projects. These projects operate on a completely different contract basis and financial approach than the work she has handled in the federal division. She is asking questions, absorbing as much as she can, and benefiting from a supportive supervisor. The two hold a weekly call where she brings the questions she has gathered throughout the week, and together they work through them so she can get up to speed.Integrity, kindness, and doing the right thing are the values that matter most to Traci, both personally and professionally. She strives to lead by example for her son, showing him how to treat people with respect and compassion and how to make thoughtful, principled decisions. She also places importance on not judging others and allowing people to be who they are. In her personal life, she is grateful for the positive co-parenting relationship her son's father and her have built, in which she and her son's stepmother have created a supportive, inclusive environment for him and their family. Professionally, she focuses on supporting her team through strong communication, guidance, and attention to priorities and deadlines. She aims to be a reliable resource for her colleagues and to contribute to a collaborative, solution-oriented workplace.Beyond her day-to-day responsibilities, Traci has emphasized mentorship and collaboration throughout her career. She has worked alongside colleagues such as Randall Carter, Tom Linck, Ron Schirato, and Mike Mlinek to strengthen financial processes and team performance. She co-chairs the One LDG Committee and supports internal engagement efforts within her organization. Her commitment to service extends into the community as well, where she plans to help coordinate company volunteers with tornado relief efforts. Looking ahead, she plans to contribute to projects tied to Oklahoma disaster recovery, reflecting her focus on service, leadership, and continuous improvement.Through every stage of her journey, from sales to administration to senior financial leadership, Traci has paired technical skill with genuine care for the people around her. Her story reflects the power of perseverance, a strong voice, and a willingness to keep learning. She leads with understanding, acts with integrity, and prioritizes kindness in everything she does. Traci Bussey demonstrates that sound financial stewardship and compassionate leadership can go hand in hand, leaving a lasting mark on her team, her industry, and her community.Learn More about Traci Bussey:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Traci Bussey Leads Federal And Infrastructure Project Finance With Integrity And Steady Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 13, 2026, 11:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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