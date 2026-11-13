Influential Women: Amy Verley, Champions Safety, Readiness, And The Next Generation Of Nuclear Professionals

TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uranium Processing Facility (UPF) Readiness Assurance Manager at Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, Amy Verley Brings Nearly Three Decades of Experience in High-Hazard, Highly Regulated Industries to the Y-12 National Security ComplexOak Ridge, Tennessee – Amy Verley specializes in nuclear safety and compliance in Readiness Assurance with Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, where she supports the Y-12 National Security Complex. In this role, she helps the Department of Energy, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) site maintain operational readiness, regulatory compliance, and the highest standards of nuclear safety. With nearly 30 years of experience in high-hazard, highly regulated industries, she has built a distinguished career ensuring the safe startup, operation, and evaluation of complex facilities. Her expertise spans nuclear operations, environmental compliance, readiness assurance, regulatory oversight, and risk management. That breadth has made her a trusted leader in protecting both people and critical national security missions.Amy began her career in environmental regulation after earning a Bachelor of Science in Physiography from Western Oregon State University. Her studies concentrated on physical geography, with a minor in geologic resources and an emphasis in environmental law. She held regulatory positions with the State of Oregon before moving into federal contracting. There, she supported environmental compliance, wastewater treatment, chemical weapons destruction, commercial nuclear power plant construction, and nuclear waste vitrification projects. Over the past decade, she has focused on the nuclear industry, serving in progressively advanced readiness assurance and nuclear safety leadership roles. That work has included supporting third-generation reactor construction and major Department of Energy operations. Her years in environmental regulation, federal contracting, and nuclear operations give her a perspective that spans both environmental protection and national nuclear safety and security.Her professional accomplishments are complemented by a U.S. Department of Energy Secret Security Clearance and recognition as a Marquis Who's Who Honored Listee. Her areas of specialty extend across regulatory inspections and enforcement, operational readiness, environmental law, safety leadership, and environmental stewardship. Each of these reflects a career devoted to making sure that complex operations are prepared, compliant, and safe before and while they run.Amy attributes her success to the strong work ethic she developed growing up on her family's dairy farm. That upbringing taught her perseverance, discipline, accountability, and the importance of working hard to achieve meaningful goals. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to continuous learning, a positive mindset, and belief in herself. She has also made a practice of embracing difficult challenges as opportunities for growth rather than obstacles.Mentorship has played a defining role in her development. The best career advice she received came from a mentor early in her career in the food processing industry, who helped shape her leadership style and professional growth. Later, during her years in the chemical weapons complex, she was included in a talent development program and mentored by a powerful female manager who is now a company senior vice president. From these mentors, she learned the importance of leading by example, continuing to learn, and investing in strong professional relationships. She has also benefited greatly from a network of accomplished women who have encouraged and supported her along the way.Amy's advice to young women entering the nuclear industry is to believe in themselves, work hard, and never allow fear or stereotypes to define their potential. She encourages them to prepare thoroughly, keep learning, and approach every opportunity with confidence. Experience, she notes, builds confidence over time, and women are fully capable of succeeding in highly technical and traditionally male-dominated fields. Her counsel is to stay positive, persevere through challenges, and never underestimate their abilities.Looking at her field today, Amy sees one of the greatest challenges as replacing an aging workforce as experienced professionals in the nuclear industry retire. At the same time, she views this transition as a tremendous opportunity for the next generation of skilled professionals, especially as nuclear energy continues to grow as a reliable, clean energy source. Investing in workforce development, mentoring, and knowledge transfer will be essential, in her view, to maintaining safe and successful operations while supporting the industry's continued expansion. Her own passion for mentoring others and fostering a strong safety culture places her squarely in that effort.Integrity, accountability, safety, continuous improvement, and service are the values that guide Amy in both her professional and personal life. She is dedicated to protecting people and the environment while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in everything she does. She is committed to serving others and to continually improving both herself and the organizations she supports. Beyond her professional responsibilities, she actively supports environmental conservation through Tennessee Green, helping preserve natural areas that protect rivers and water resources. She is also a long-time Mary Kay participant.From the dairy farm to the Y-12 National Security Complex, Amy has built a career defined by perseverance, preparation, and an unwavering commitment to safety. Her dedication to mentoring and environmental stewardship extends her impact well beyond any single facility. Amy Verley stands as a powerful example of how integrity and service can strengthen both a vital industry and the generation of professionals who will carry it forward.Learn More about Amy Verley:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Amy Verley, Champions Safety, Readiness, and the Next Generation of Nuclear Professionals News Provided By Influential Women November 13, 2026, 11:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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