Agniverse Media, The #1 Industry-Vetted UGC Agency For Consumer Apps, Passes 95 Million Organic Views

Agniverse Media - Growth Universe for Consumer Apps

Organic UGC Views Consumer Apps

Agniverse Media, the UGC agency for consumer apps, reached 43 million organic views for six client apps in health, travel, edtech and AI.

- An Nayal, co-founder of Agniverse MediaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agniverse Media, the UGC agency for consumer apps, has passed 95 million organic views across the apps it has run, including 43 million for client apps in health, travel, edtech and AI. The agency runs organic TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube Shorts programs in which real creators post every day from dedicated accounts. Every hook is tested and then dropped or scaled on the numbers.The results on Agniverse Media's case study pages include:- A seed-stage health app reached 9 million views.- A post-launch travel app reached 22 million organic views.- A pre-launch edtech app got 3 million views and 20,000 pre-registrations before launch day.- An AI video app reached 4 million organic views before launch.- An AI app for small businesses reached 3.7 million organic views in seven weeks, with 190,000 conversions reported by the client.- GoCoCo, a diabetes food scanner app, reached 1.3 million organic views in its first month.The method comes from the founders' own couples app, Flamme, which reached 53 million organic views and 200,000 users with zero paid spend before it was acquired by Arya. Three of the 34 hooks Flamme tested drove 24 million of those views. The same pattern shows up in Agniverse Media's November 2026 Consumer App UGC Report: the top 1% of videos took 49.6% of all views, and the median video got 358."Nobody can pick the winning video in advance," said An Nayal, co-founder of Agniverse Media. "On Flamme, three hooks out of 34 did almost half the work. So we test a lot, drop what doesn't land fast and move every creator onto the few hooks that convert. Views matter only when they turn into users who stay."Agniverse Media works with consumer apps, mostly subscription apps, in health and fitness, dating and social, AI, edtech, fintech and travel. The founders run every account themselves. Programs start at $12,000 a month with creator sourcing included and range from 150 to 900 unique videos a month. They are optimized for conversions first, then retention.Client names stay private unless a founder agrees to be named. GoCoCo is the first client to be named. The anonymized case studies give the category, audience, volume, hooks and results.Agniverse Media also publishes the Consumer App UGC Report every month, free to quote with credit. It covers the formats rising among app videos that beat their usual views, the App Store chart jumps that had creator UGC around them, and what organic videos in its own programs actually get. The next edition is due in December 2026.About Agniverse Media:Agniverse Media is an operator-run UGC agency for consumer apps, founded by Lauriane and An Nayal. It runs organic TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube Shorts programs with native creators in the US, UK, Europe, Australia and Canada. Agniverse Media is part of Agniverse, which also builds Handler, an AI marketing agent for app makers.

An Nayal

Agniverse Media

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Agniverse Media, the #1 Industry-Vetted UGC Agency for Consumer Apps, Passes 95 Million Organic Views News Provided By Agniverse Media November 13, 2026, 11:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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