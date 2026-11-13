VEGITERRANEO Continues Its Information And Awareness-Raising Activities In Sofia

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the second year of implementation of the European programme VEGITERRANEO, a press event is scheduled to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, focusing on highlighting the quality, safety and nutritional value of European vegetables. The event forms part of the programme's information and promotion activities, aiming to further raise awareness among Bulgarian consumers about the importance of vegetable consumption and the distinctive characteristics of agricultural products from the European Union.

VEGITERRANEO promotes four key European vegetables: tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplants. Through its activities, the programme seeks to inform consumers about these products and their role in a balanced diet. Particular emphasis is placed on the daily consumption of vegetables, in line with the recommendations of the Bulgarian Ministry of Health to consume at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables per day.

The event is expected to bring together media representatives, journalists, food and lifestyle bloggers, nutrition experts, opinion leaders and agricultural product distributors. Through presentations and speeches, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the programme's objectives and activities, as well as the quality characteristics and production standards of European vegetables. The event will conclude with a dinner, providing a welcoming environment for exchanging views and establishing professional contacts.

The VEGITERRANEO programme is implemented by eight producer organisations and agricultural cooperatives from Crete: the Agricultural Cooperative of Vegetable Producers of the Municipality of Ierapetra“Anatoli”, the Agricultural Fruit, Vegetable and Olive Oil Cooperative of Tympaki, the Agricultural Cooperative for the Production and Marketing of Early Vegetables of Ierapetra“Notos”, the Agricultural Cooperative of Vegetable Producers of Kountoura, Kompogennitakis & Co. G.P. – Producer Organisation“Ta Falasarna”, the Agricultural Cooperative for the Marketing of Vegetables“Psaris”, the Agricultural

Cooperative for the Production and Marketing of Early Vegetables of Ierapetra“Kamiros”, and the Agricultural Cooperative of Greenhouse Vegetable Producers of Elafonisi – Chrysoskalitissa. The programme is coordinated by the Agricultural Cooperative“Anatoli”.

During its second year of implementation, VEGITERRANEO continues its activities to increase awareness and recognition of European vegetables in the Bulgarian market, promote balanced dietary habits and highlight the high European standards of quality and safety in agricultural production.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

gh bouman

christiana bouman

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VEGITERRANEO Continues Its Information and Awareness-Raising Activities in Sofia News Provided By gh bouman, christiana bouman November 13, 2026, 11:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry



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