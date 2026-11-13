Holy Micro! LLC Receives FAA Approval For Skyvoice Alert 1000, Advanced Sensor Fusion And Touchdown G-Force Monitoring

Holy Micro! LLC Receives FAA NORSEE Approval for SkyVoice Alert 1000

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Building on four years of field-proven performance in cockpit safety, Holy Micro! LLC announced today that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Non-Required Safety Enhancing Equipment (NORSEE) production approval for the SkyVoice Alert 1000 (Model LHA-1000-A) under 14 CFR 21.8(d) and FAA Policy PS-AIR-21.8-1602.Acting as an in-headset“digital copilot,” the SkyVoice Alert 1000 provides general aviation pilots with real-time, non-contradictory height callouts and critical aircraft parameter annunciations during the most demanding phases of flight.Multi-Sensor Fusion & Touchdown G-Force IntelligenceData collected from hundreds of pilots and thousands of flight hours over the past four years demonstrated that relying on a single sensor architecture is not enough. The SkyVoice Alert 1000 answers this challenge with an intelligent triple-sensor fusion platform, integrating:●An extended-range 1,000-foot LiDAR delivering precise Above Ground Level (AGL) callouts from 800 feet down to 1 foot.●An internal Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).●A precision barometric pressure sensor.By cross-validating telemetry across all three sensors in real time, the unit proactively detects and validates every flight regime-from ground operations, takeoff, and climb to cruise, pattern, final approach, and rollout.To provide complete post-touchdown clarity, the new system introduces touchdown G-force calculation. This feature records peak vertical impact load factors at the moment of wheel contact, giving pilots an objective measure of touchdown firmness and immediate insight into whether a precautionary maintenance inspection is warranted.Workload Reduction and Proactive Gear RemindersDesigned to combat high cockpit workload and prevent gear-up landing incidents, the SkyVoice Alert 1000 issues continuous, repeated "Check Gear" warnings during descent until landing gear is verified down and locked. Pilots can also configure custom, context-aware audio reminders mapped to operational altitudes or run-times for key tasks such as GUMPS, checklist verification, and flap settings.Zero STC Hassle: Streamlined Plug-and-Play InstallationBecause the unit is authorized under the FAA's NORSEE policy, the installation legally qualifies as a minor alteration for aircraft certified under 14 CFR Part 23 or precursor regulations. Aircraft owners can bypass the lengthy and expensive Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) or Field Approval processes; installation requires only a standard A&P logbook sign-off.As before, the SkyVoice Alert 1000 comes complete out of the box with all necessary mounting hardware and a military-grade wiring harness for fast, reliable, and trouble-free installation. Additionally, native CANaerospace data sharing allows the unit to seamlessly stream real-time telemetry to external EFIS systems, glass cockpit displays, or remote annunciators.“This FAA NORSEE approval represents an important milestone for Holy Micro! LLC and reflects our continued commitment to making single-pilot operations safer and more intuitive,” said Francis J. Kunnumpurath, Founder of Holy Micro! LLC.“By combining multi-sensor fusion, touchdown load analysis, and turn-key hardware, we are delivering an accessible, professional-grade safety copilot to the general aviation community.”Pricing and AvailabilityTo mark this regulatory milestone, Holy Micro! LLC is hosting an exclusive holiday pre-order event. The SkyVoice Alert 1000 is available for a limited-time pre-order price of $1,600-a $350 savings off the standard $1,950 MSRP.For complete technical specifications, wiring diagrams, or to place a pre-order, visit or call (315) 362-9820.About Holy Micro! LLCBased in Syracuse, New York, Holy Micro! LLC is an aviation technology developer committed to designing accessible, innovative avionics that dramatically enhance situational awareness and safety for single-pilot flight operations. Through its expanding SkyVoice Alert series and Absolute AoA product lines, Holy Micro! equips general aviation pilots with actionable, real-time telemetry when it matters most.

Holy Micro LLC

+1 315-362-9820

...

Francis Kunnumpurath

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Holy Micro! LLC Receives FAA Approval for SkyVoice Alert 1000, Advanced Sensor Fusion and Touchdown G-Force Monitoring News Provided By Holy Micro LLC November 13, 2026, 11:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.