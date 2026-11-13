Cosypanda Takes Indybest Top Spot Again And Launches Merino Wool Collection

CosyPanda tops IndyBest's hot water bottle review for a second year and launches a Merino wool collection with covers handmade in Wiltshire.

LONDON, WESTMINSTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The British hot water bottle brand starts the winter season with a second consecutive IndyBest win and three new covers handmade in Wiltshire.As the nights get colder and demand for hot water bottles heats up, Cotswolds brand CosyPanda has been named Best Hot Water Bottle Overall in The Independent's 2026 IndyBest review. The title went to its Dark Chocolate Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle, marking the second year running that CosyPanda has taken IndyBest's overall top spot.IndyBest reviewer Joanne Lewsley highlighted the softness and breathability of the cover and how well the bottle held its heat. In her test, its surface measured 38°C at the start and 35.5°C an hour later. It stayed noticeably warm for three and a half hours.CosyPanda is also launching its 2 litre Merino Wool Hot Water Bottle for winter 2026/27. Each cover is handmade in Wiltshire with a soft Merino wool outer and insulating layers, and comes with a natural rubber bottle. The range comes in three colours. Warm Stone is a soft mushroom-taupe, Burgundy is a rich mulberry, and Navy is a deep inky blue.“We started CosyPanda because we wanted to make a hot water bottle we'd love to use at home. To see our Dark Chocolate bottle come out on top and to receive the IndyBest recommendation for a second year running means a lot to our small team. With Merino, we wanted a cover that felt as good in your hands as it looked at the end of the bed,” said a CosyPanda spokesperson.The Merino wool range is available now at £45 per bottle and cover. The Dark Chocolate Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle is £40. Both are available at cosypanda.Notes for editorsCosyPanda designs its hot water bottles in the Cotswolds and makes its covers by hand in Wiltshire. The company donates 1% of sales to the Red Panda Network. In a separate 2026 review, The Guardian named CosyPanda's Majestic Mustard Waffle Hot Water Bottle its best overall. Read The Guardian's review.For press enquiries, product images and sample requests, email....ENDS

Mr Daniel Chuter

CosyPanda

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CosyPanda takes IndyBest top spot again and launches Merino wool collection News Provided By Dan Chuter November 13, 2026, 11:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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