Planet Fitness Signs 12-Year Lease At Olympia Plaza In Chicago Heights, Bringing Center To 95% Occupancy

James E. Matanky, Terri Cox and Troy Bates (from left) of Matanky Realty Group, with Olympia Plaza in Chicago Heights.

National fitness anchor to open in summer 2027, strengthening the grocery-anchored shopping center's tenant mix and leasing momentum.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Matanky Realty Group (MRG) announced a 12-year lease with Planet Fitness for 10,860 square feet at Olympia Plaza, bringing the grocery-anchored shopping center in Chicago Heights to approximately 95% occupancy. Located at 79–207 W. Joe Orr Road, the new fitness club is expected to open in summer 2027.

Planet Fitness will occupy the east endcap, joining the center's established mix of retailers, restaurants, and service providers. The agreement marks a significant milestone for the property.

“Bringing Planet Fitness to Olympia Plaza took nearly two years of hard work and persistence,” said James E. Matanky, CEO of MRG.“This lease significantly reduces vacancy at the center while bringing additional traffic, energy, and excitement to the property.”

Known for affordable memberships and its welcoming Judgment Free Zone®, Planet Fitness makes fitness accessible to residents throughout Chicago Heights and surrounding communities. With more than 21.5 million members and 2,930 clubs, the brand generates more than 40 million monthly visits, with 76% of members combining gym visits with shopping. This repeat traffic is expected to benefit neighboring businesses and attract additional retailers. Planet Fitness was also recognized as the top fitness franchise in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500®.

The 123,597-square-foot Olympia Plaza is anchored by Country Squire Foods, now under new ownership. The grocer recently completed interior and exterior renovations and added many new product lines. The center is home to more than 40 businesses, including DTLR, Rainbow, Little Caesars, Family Dollar, Subway, and DaVita. Recent openings include Breaking Point Rage Room, an entertainment destination offering visitors a unique way to unwind and relieve stress.

James E. Matanky, Terri Cox, and Troy Bates of MRG represented the landlord, while Robert Melsher of Metro Commercial represented Planet Fitness.

With more than 600 parking spaces and 169,681 residents within three miles, Olympia Plaza remains a key retail destination in Chicago's South Suburbs. Turnkey suites from 1,500 to 3,130 square feet are available. For leasing information, contact MRG at 312-337-1001.

ABOUT THE BROKERS

Terri Cox, Senior Vice President of Brokerage, has represented commercial real estate clients across the Midwest for more than 30 years with MRG. She is a five-time CoStar Power Broker and was named a Crexi Platinum Broker every year from 2023 through 2026. Her work on Chicago Kedzie Plaza and Garfield Park earned Developer of the Year awards in 2000 and 2006. Beyond brokerage, Cox serves as Vice President of the Midwest Business Association and as Commissioner and Treasurer of SSA #10 in Back of the Yards.

Troy Bates, Senior Broker, brings experience as a commercial broker, developer, and general contractor across Illinois. An ICSC member, he specializes in transforming underutilized and distressed properties into income-producing community assets.

James E. Matanky, CEO of MRG, serves as Vice Chair of the Chicago Housing Authority, where he chairs the Real Estate Committee, and as Chairman of the Chicago Stockyards Commission (SSA #13). He is also a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago advisory panel and a past board member of World Business Chicago. A recognized civic and business leader, Matanky has received numerous economic development honors, including multiple Chicago Neighborhood Developer of the Year awards for his work in underserved communities.

ABOUT MATANKY REALTY GROUP

Founded in 1955, MRG has spent more than 70 years shaping Chicagoland communities through strategic retail investment and redevelopment. A multiple-time Developer of the Year award recipient, the firm is consistently recognized among Chicago's top retail brokerage firms. MRG buys, sells, leases, and manages properties for national investors, regional retailers, and local owners, and provides third-party property management services. The firm is currently pursuing acquisitions and invites owners to submit properties to Terri Cox.

Haley Dickerson

Matanky Realty Group

+1 312-337-1001

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Planet Fitness Signs 12-Year Lease at Olympia Plaza in Chicago Heights, Bringing Center to 95% Occupancy News Provided By Matanky Realty Group November 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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