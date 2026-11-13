AMERICA's THRIFT STORES BRINGS MORE FINDS, MORE STYLE AND MORE VALUE TO CULLMAN

Opening November 18, the new store gives shoppers a fresh way to stretch budgets, express style and give secondhand goods another life.

CULLMAN, AL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Great jeans. A jacket with personality. Something for the kids, and a little something for yourself! Starting November 18, Cullman shoppers will have a new place to discover finds worth bringing home when America's Thrift Stores opens at 1721 2nd Avenue Southwest in the old Bargain Hunt next to Planet Fitness.At a time when shoppers want more from every dollar, America's Thrift offers room to be practical and a little adventurous. With prices up to 70% below retail, shoppers can refresh their wardrobes, outfit growing kids and add character to their homes while keeping their budgets in mind.And then there's the fun of finding something you weren't looking for.The Cullman location is America's Thrift's 22nd store in Alabama and 37th overall, continuing more than 40 years of helping shoppers find value across the Southeast.“We are so excited to be extending our partnership with Make-A-Wish Alabama to the Cullman area.” said Chris Homewood, CEO of America's Thrift Stores.” We look forward to collecting as many donations of gently used clothing and household items as possible, as doing so benefits our Alabama charity partner, Make-A-Wish Alabama, to grant wishes to kids with critical illnesses. We are confident that together with Make-A-Wish Alabama, we will grow our presence and ability to improve donation opportunities in Cullman and surrounding areas.”America's Thrift accepts donations of gently used clothing, electronics, and household goods-and now's the perfect time to part ways with what no longer fits your life.“For every pound of goods donated, we make a cash donation to Make-A-Wish Alabama, which helps to grant wishes to kids with critical illnesses,” said Homewood.“Last year, we donated over one million dollars to Make-A-Wish Alabama through the community's generous donations to our stores. With our new store opening in Cullman, we're looking forward to raising even more money for them this year.”For more information about career opportunities or about the upcoming America's Thrift Store location in Cullman, please visit americasthrift/cullman

Melanie Smith

America's Thrift Store

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AMERICA'S THRIFT STORES BRINGS MORE FINDS, MORE STYLE AND MORE VALUE TO CULLMAN News Provided By America's Thrift Stores November 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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