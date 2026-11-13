MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Crate&Barrel has officially opened its expanded store at Dubai Mall, tripling its original size to 1,100 sqm. The larger space introduces a dedicated kids' department, an expanded selection of furniture and houseware, and in-store embroidery and engraving services, offering customers more ways to explore and personalize their purchases. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The expansion marks another milestone in Crate&Barrel's growth in the UAE, with this being its third store opening in the market this year. The brand continues to invest in its retail presence, with the expansion of its Dubai Mall store reflecting its commitment to enhancing the in-store shopping experience. Highlighting its Design Desk service, which offers complimentary and curated guidance for any room, including living rooms, bedrooms and kitchen interior design.

For the official opening, Crate&Barrel hosted an exclusive event on 13November. The morning brought together a select group of designers, tastemakers and friends of the brand for a series of activities, including a candle-making session with Adore Sands, an SME the brand brought to create a special experience for the guests.

Renowned interior designer Sawsan Haber hosted a festive styling session, sharing tips on using bold textures, colors and pieces to bring the festive spirit home. Using pieces from Crate&Barrel's latest holiday and winter collections, Haber demonstrated different ways to style living spaces and incorporate personal touches. Guests also had the opportunity to explore the expanded store and discover Crate's new Fall Winter collection along with their curated services.

To celebrate the opening, Crate&Barrel is offering customers complimentary coffee and personalization services with any purchase for the day. Visitors can also explore the expanded store and its latest collections, including furniture, home accessories, children's furnishings and festive décor.

About Crate & Barrel:Crate & Barrel is an industry leading omni channel home furnishings specialty retailer, known for its exclusivedesigns, excellent value and outstanding customer service. The company operates stores throughout the U.S. andCanada as well as franchise locations in the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan,Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Working directly with European ateliers and factories, Crate & Barrel wasamong the first to introduce affordable and contemporary tabletop products and kitchenware to Americanconsumers. The brand's essence has translated perfectly to the omni channel era more than 50 years after openingits first store.