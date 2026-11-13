MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Authority hosted an interactive community session with around 25 pensioners at Dubai'sThukher Club to gather direct feedback and streamline services under the Zero Government Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Bureaucracy Programme

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2026: The General Pension and SocialSecurity Authority (GPSSA) has reinforced its commitment to placing pensioners at thecentre of service innovation, hosting a community engagement session with around 25pensioners at Dubai's Thukher Club, affiliated with the Community Development Authority(CDA).

Guided by GPSSA's participatory strategy, the gathering established a direct channel withpensioners and senior citizens to turn their insights into tangible service enhancements.

During the interactive discussion forum, attendees shared constructive feedback onGPSSA's social security, digital, and smart services. The session focused on eliminating redtape, simplifying procedures, and ensuring effortless access to services, directly advancingthe objectives of the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

Pensioner feedback continues to drive real improvements across GPSSA's serviceecosystem. Previous input from Thukher Club pensioners regarding the "Ma'ashi" digitalplatform helped pinpoint vital upgrades, including a more intuitive platform interface, strongerservice awareness, streamlined access, and enhanced service centre employee efficiency inassisting pensioners.

The session also featured an awareness segment spotlighting the esteemed standing ofpensioners, their ongoing role in society, and the national wealth of expertise and knowledgethey represent.

This gathering builds on the momentum of GPSSA's nationwide outreach, following tworecent Pensioners Councils in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah that engaged over 250participants. Through these initiatives, GPSSA continues to develop its social security and

pension advisory services while keeping pensioners active partners in shaping their serviceexperience.