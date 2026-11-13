GPSSA Strengthens Partnership With Pensioners To Develop Services And Enhance Their Experience
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Authority hosted an interactive community session with around 25 pensioners at Dubai's
Thukher Club to gather direct feedback and streamline services under the Zero Government Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Security Authority (GPSSA) has reinforced its commitment to placing pensioners at the
centre of service innovation, hosting a community engagement session with around 25
pensioners at Dubai's Thukher Club, affiliated with the Community Development Authority
(CDA). Guided by GPSSA's participatory strategy, the gathering established a direct channel with
pensioners and senior citizens to turn their insights into tangible service enhancements. During the interactive discussion forum, attendees shared constructive feedback on
GPSSA's social security, digital, and smart services. The session focused on eliminating red
tape, simplifying procedures, and ensuring effortless access to services, directly advancing
the objectives of the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. Pensioner feedback continues to drive real improvements across GPSSA's service
ecosystem. Previous input from Thukher Club pensioners regarding the "Ma'ashi" digital
platform helped pinpoint vital upgrades, including a more intuitive platform interface, stronger
service awareness, streamlined access, and enhanced service centre employee efficiency in
assisting pensioners. The session also featured an awareness segment spotlighting the esteemed standing of
pensioners, their ongoing role in society, and the national wealth of expertise and knowledge
they represent. This gathering builds on the momentum of GPSSA's nationwide outreach, following two
recent Pensioners Councils in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah that engaged over 250
participants. Through these initiatives, GPSSA continues to develop its social security and pension advisory services while keeping pensioners active partners in shaping their service
experience.
Thukher Club to gather direct feedback and streamline services under the Zero Government Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Bureaucracy Programme Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2026: The General Pension and Social
Security Authority (GPSSA) has reinforced its commitment to placing pensioners at the
centre of service innovation, hosting a community engagement session with around 25
pensioners at Dubai's Thukher Club, affiliated with the Community Development Authority
(CDA). Guided by GPSSA's participatory strategy, the gathering established a direct channel with
pensioners and senior citizens to turn their insights into tangible service enhancements. During the interactive discussion forum, attendees shared constructive feedback on
GPSSA's social security, digital, and smart services. The session focused on eliminating red
tape, simplifying procedures, and ensuring effortless access to services, directly advancing
the objectives of the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. Pensioner feedback continues to drive real improvements across GPSSA's service
ecosystem. Previous input from Thukher Club pensioners regarding the "Ma'ashi" digital
platform helped pinpoint vital upgrades, including a more intuitive platform interface, stronger
service awareness, streamlined access, and enhanced service centre employee efficiency in
assisting pensioners. The session also featured an awareness segment spotlighting the esteemed standing of
pensioners, their ongoing role in society, and the national wealth of expertise and knowledge
they represent. This gathering builds on the momentum of GPSSA's nationwide outreach, following two
recent Pensioners Councils in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah that engaged over 250
participants. Through these initiatives, GPSSA continues to develop its social security and pension advisory services while keeping pensioners active partners in shaping their service
experience.
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