PUBG MOBILE FLASH LAUNCHES WORLDWIDE, BRINGING THE ORIGINAL PUBG MOBILE EXPERIENCE TO MORE PLAYERS

Dubai – November, 2026 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games, is pleased to announce the launch of PUBG MOBILE FLASH, a new official lightweight app bringing the original PUBG MOBILE gameplay to players with a range of new accessibility features. Following 27 million pre-registrations it is now available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play Store. PUBG MOBILE FLASH offers players an alternative official entry point into the PUBG MOBILE ecosystem, with a smaller initial download size, flexible resource management and optimised performance across a wider range of devices. With cross-play and seamless account continuity across both apps, PUBG MOBILE FLASH allows players to connect with friends new and old, and enjoy the core gameplay they know and love. To celebrate the launch, PUBG MOBILE FLASH is offering over US$2.3 million worth of rewards and incentives to players and creators worldwide. With an initial download size of 0.96 GB on Android, PUBG MOBILE FLASH allows players to jump into the action faster. PUBG MOBILE FLASH also gives players greater control over their downloads and device storage. With Erangel and the Classic Battle Royale already included, players can jump straight into the action, with the flexibility to download additional content based on what they want to play, while keeping unnecessary storage usage to a minimum. PUBG MOBILE FLASH will also remain synchronised with PUBG MOBILE, ensuring players can continue to enjoy the game's key features as it evolves. Beyond gameplay, PUBG MOBILE FLASH introduces cleaner, simplified lobby and resource displays to make the app even more lightweight. “We've listened closely to player feedback throughout beta testing, continuing to optimise performance, app size and resource management to give players more flexibility in how they enjoy PUBG MOBILE whilst preserving core gameplay,” said Rick Li, Producer of PUBG MOBILE and Deputy General Manager of Quantum Studio, LightSpeed Studios, Tencent Games.“PUBG MOBILE FLASH has been designed to sit at the forefront of accessible mobile gaming, reinforcing our commitment to ensure the PUBG MOBILE ecosystem is an inclusive platform that supports the evolving needs of a global audience.” “Expanding access to PUBG MOBILE has always been an important part of our long-term vision, and we're continually looking for new ways to connect players around the world,” said Vincent Wang, General Manager and Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing, Tencent Games.“With PUBG MOBILE FLASH, we're taking another step towards that goal, making it easier for more players to enjoy the core PUBG MOBILE experience, reconnect with friends and remain part of our global community. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on ensuring that more players can experience everything that makes PUBG MOBILE special.” “For a decade, the PUBG IP has brought players together from around the world, with PUBG MOBILE carrying that legacy to millions of players on mobile,”said Taeseok Jang, Head of KRAFTON Global Publishing and PUBG STUDIOS.”PUBG MOBILE FLASH is the next chapter of this story. With one shared mobile ecosystem, players can join their friends wherever they are and however they choose to play, to create memories together, which is ultimately what the collective PUBG spirit is all about. PUBG MOBILE FLASH also introduces a range of performance and graphics optimisations, designed to deliver a smoother experience across a wider range of devices. Development has continued throughout the PUBG MOBILE FLASH BETA, with improvements made from its initial release to full launch including: ● Average frame rate increased by 10% ● Frame-rate stability improved by 10% ● Power consumption reduced by 3% ● Memory usage reduced by 12% ● Startup splash-screen time reduced by 15% ● Battle loading time reduced by 20% ● Supports devices with minimum 2GB RAM, with frame-rate FPS settings of 25, 30, 40, and 60 FPS (depending on the device) PUBG MOBILE FLASH also benefits from the same security and anti-cheat protections as PUBG MOBILE, including the BANPAN security system, real-time cheat detection and enforcement, and ongoing monitoring of unfair gameplay. About PUBG MOBILE: PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc. About PUBG MOBILE FLASH: PUBG MOBILE FLASH is the official lightweight app version of PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games. Maintaining the original core gameplay and cross-app connectivity, PUBG MOBILE FLASH has an initial download size of under 0.96GB on Android and includes flexible resource management features, giving players an alternative entry way onto the Battlegrounds. PUBG MOBILE FLASH is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.