World's Top Triathletes Face The Ultimate 100Km Test At The 2026 Dubai T100

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 13th November 2026: The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) has unveiled Saxo as an 'Official Partner' of this weekend's Dubai T100 Triathlon, taking place at Al Mamzar from 13 to 15 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The third edition of the Dubai T100 will feature the world's top 20 female and male triathletes competing over a gruelling 100km (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run) race in the penultimate event of the 2026 T100 Race To Qatar series, which sees Olympic stars Hayden Wilde (NZL) and Julie Derron (SUI) currently leading the way in the standings.

As well as hosting two exciting professional races broadcast live to 195 territories around globe, the weekend is also a key event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge – which invites UAE residents to do 30 minutes of exercise for the 30 days of November – and will also see more than 3,000 amateurs competing over the same T100 distance as well as Olympic (1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10km run) and Sprint (750m swim, 20km 5km run) distance triathlons.

Saxo Bank is a Danish online investment and trading bank, founded in 1992, and headquartered in Copenhagen. It has spent more than 30 years refining its award-winning multi-asset platforms, which offer regulated trading in more than 71,000 financial instruments worldwide.

Speaking about the partnership, Damian Hitchen, CEO MENA at Saxo Bank, said:“We are incredibly excited to partner with the Dubai T100 this year. When you look closely, endurance sports and investing actually share the exact same DNA. Whether you're tackling a 100km triathlon or building a portfolio, it all comes down to solid preparation, staying disciplined, and keeping your focus on long-term performance. This event lets us connect with Dubai's driven, investment-minded community. These athletes refuse to settle, and that's exactly the mindset we support at Saxo, giving people the professional-grade tools they need to make informed decisions, manage calculated risks, and confidently chase down their financial goals.”

As an official partner, Saxo will receive event and digital branding as well as client hospitality. The partnership builds on a long-standing connection the bank has had in the world of sport, including a recent partnership with nice world-class athletes from different sports.

PTO Chief Commercial Officer Stuart Ramsey said:“We're delighted to welcome Saxo as a partner of the Dubai T100 Triathlon. Saxo's global reach and its commitment to helping people pursue their ambitions make it a natural fit for the T100 and the athletes who race it. Our athletes invest a huge amount of time in our sport, and many are thinking seriously about how they manage their finances during their careers and beyond. Saxo is built for investors who refuse to settle, and that's a mindset every athlete on our start line will recognise. We're looking forward to bringing this partnership to life for our athletes and fans.”

The T100 Triathlon World Tour has already visited the Gold Coast, Singapore, Spain, San Francisco, Vancouver, London and the French Riviera this year. It now reaches its climax in the Middle East, touching down in Dubai this weekend and then the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final on 10-12 December.

Current T100 Race To Qatar series leader Julie Derron (SUI) shared her excitement for the Dubai T100:“I'm very happy to be coming back to Dubai. I always seem to find a lot of positive energy there, and the support last year was amazing. This year we have a new venue at Al Mamzar, so I'm excited to race on a new course and see a different side of the city.“

Reigning T100 World Champion Kate Waugh (GBR) discussed how the Dubai Fitness Challenge helps to drive interest in the Dubai T100 from both a professional and mass participation perspective.“I think the Dubai Fitness Challenge is an amazing initiative. Getting a whole city moving for 30 minutes a day for 30 days is such a simple idea, but having visited Dubai last year you can really see the impact it's having. That's what the T100 Triathlon World Tour is about too: making the sport accessible and exciting, and getting more people involved. So being part of DFC feels like a really natural fit. Racing in Dubai while the whole city is out being active makes it a special place to be.”

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About Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO)

The PTO is a sports body that is co-owned by its professional athletes, seeking to elevate and grow the sport of triathlon and take it to the next level. Its T100 Triathlon World Tour was introduced in January 2024 and is designated by World Triathlon as the 'official World Championship for long distance triathlon'. This is part of a 12-year strategic partnership with the sport's international governing body to develop the sport and it will grow further in 2027 with the launch of the new Triathlon World Tour. The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a season-long schedule of World Championship level races competed over 100km (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run), where the world's best triathletes go head-to-head in iconic locations. In 2026, the T100 Tour has already visited: the Gold Coast (21-22 March), Singapore (25-26 April), Spain (23-24 May), San Francisco (6-7 June), Vancouver (15-16 August) and the French Riviera (19-20 September), with Dubai (13-15 November) & Qatar (10-12 December) for the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final to come. T100 weekends are 'festivals of multisport' and feature a range of opportunities for amateur athletes of all levels to get involved. From experienced amateurs tackling the 100km distance to first-time swim, bike and run participants taking on single discipline, untimed events. For more information visit

About SAXO:

Saxo was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1992 with a clear vision: to make global financial markets more accessible. In 1998, we launched one of Europe's first online trading platforms, giving investors direct access to professional-grade tools and global financial markets. Today, Saxo is a Systemically Important Financial Institution (SIFI) with an investment-grade credit rating of A- from S&P. For more than three decades, we have continuously evolved our award-winning platforms, providing regulated and reliable access to more than 71,000 financial instruments across global markets. As one of the world's first fintechs, Saxo continues to invest in technology to deliver a leading investing and trading experience for clients and partners. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saxo serves more than 1.7 million clients and over 400 partners globally, with client assets exceeding DKK 1 trillion. As part of J. Safra Sarasin Group, we benefit from the strength, stability, and long-term perspective of a 185-year-old banking institution, while continuing to drive fintech innovation.

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