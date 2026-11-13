Kanpur Horror Caught On Camera: Mob Chases Youth After Scooter Collision, Attacks Him With Belts And Bricks

In Kanpur's Sisamau neighborhood, a gang of about 12 young men allegedly pursued another through a market and attacked him with belts, bricks, and stones after a small mishap between two motorbikes set off a vicious attack. The assailants eventually vandalized and destroyed the young man's scooter by hurling bricks at it after he abandoned it and fled.

Three of the suspects have been arrested by police after a video of the event appeared on social media.

The event happened on Tuesday night inside the boundaries of the Sisamau police station, next to the Lenin Park hill. Shanu Verma, a resident of Chandranagar's Kishor Ka Hata, was riding a scooter with a friend when it struck another scooter. The two sides got into a fight over the small collision.

Ten or twelve young men allegedly gathered at the location after members of the opposing group appealed for reinforcements. They allegedly pursued Shanu down the street, encircled him, and attacked him with belts, punches, and kicks in addition to throwing stones at him. Shanu abandoned his scooter and ran for his life when the mob got closer.

A disturbance on the road is captured in the 3:27-minute CCTV film. As Shanu flees from the group, a number of individuals can be seen congregating around the two-wheelers.

Some people seem to hit and harm the abandoned scooter as the throng advances around the parked cars. Additionally, others can be seen in the video standing close by while the altercation goes on without obviously intervening to stop it.

Watch SHOCKING Video

The assailants moved to Shanu's scooter after he ran away, smashing it with stones and bricks. Since then, the footage of the assault and destruction has gone viral on the internet. However, three accused had been taken into custody after the video surfaced on social media. Police are examining the footage to identify those involved and establish the sequence of events.

Police have not received a formal report on the event, according to Sisamau Station House Officer Rakesh Singh.