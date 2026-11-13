Furniture Rental Service Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Furniture Rental Service Market Size & Share Analysis

The global furniture rental service market size was valued at USD 59.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 64.39 billion in 2026 to USD 114.84 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the furniture rental service market with a share of 49.6% in 2025.

Furniture rental services refer to the leasing or hiring of furniture, including household and office furniture, for a specified period without transferring ownership to the customer. These services can include the rental of items such as beds, sofas, tables, chairs, desks, and other furnishings. Furniture rental services are classified under SAC Code 997323 (leasing or rental services concerning furniture and other household appliances) and SIC Code 7359 (equipment rental and leasing, not elsewhere classified, including furniture rental and leasing).

The furniture rental service market demand is supported by changing consumer preferences and the demand for flexible furnishing solutions. Consumers and businesses are increasingly opting to rent furniture to reduce upfront costs and accommodate temporary or changing space requirements, contributing to furniture rental service market growth.

Furniture Rental Service Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 59.9 Billion2026 Market Size USD 64.39 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 114.84 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 7.50%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 49.6% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 8.1%Segment Insights By Furniture Type Leading Segment Living Room Furniture Market Share in 2025By Material Fastest-growing Segment Plastic CAGRBy Rental Model Leading Segment Long-Term Rental Market Share in 2025By Application Fastest-growing Segment Hospitality & Short-Term Accommodation CAGR

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01

Expansion of Furniture Subscription Models

The furniture rental service market analysis shows that providers are offering subscription plans that allow customers to use furniture for monthly or fixed periods. These plans often include delivery, maintenance, and replacement services within the rental period. This model is making furniture access more flexible without requiring full ownership.

02

Integration of Circular Furniture Refurbishment

Rental companies are repairing, refurbishing, and redeploying furniture after a rental period instead of immediately replacing it. Refurbished items can be returned to the rental inventory for additional use. This approach is extending furniture lifecycles and supporting more sustainable rental operations.

01

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the furniture rental service market share, as providers depend on wood, metal, foam, fabrics, hardware, packaging materials, furniture manufacturing, and transportation services to maintain and expand rental inventories. The market is likely to follow an elastic recovery pattern, as rental marketplace continue serving customers through existing inventory and refurbished furniture while new procurement and deliveries are temporarily affected. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.4 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 7.10%. As furniture material availability, manufacturing capacity, transportation services, and refurbishment networks stabilize, furniture rental service market growth is expected to gradually return to 7.50%.

01

The furniture rental service market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by subscription-based rental models, expansion of omnichannel rental platforms, flexible furnishing solutions, and growing demand for affordable and flexible home furnishing. In March 2025, Furlenco raised approximately USD 7 million in debt funding through non-convertible debentures from Northern Arc Capital and CredAvenue. The financing provides additional capital for the company's furniture rental operations and asset-backed subscription business.

Furniture Rental Service Market Dynamics 01

Higher Relocation Activity and Flexible Housing Needs Drive Market Demand

Frequent household moves and temporary relocations increase the need for ready to use furnishings without the commitment of purchasing and transporting large items. This supports demand for home furniture rental, particularly among customers using relocation services and short-term housing.

The expansion of temporary accommodation and furnished apartments also increases the need for fully equipped living spaces. Property operators and residents use rental furniture to furnish units quickly and adjust furnishings according to occupancy requirements.

01

Inventory Wear Risks and Reverse Logistics Complexity Restrict Market Expansion

Repeated use exposes rental products to stains, scratches, structural damage, and gradual deterioration. These conditions increase inspection and replacement requirements and make consistent quality difficult across residential furniture inventories.

Furniture collection, cleaning, and storage also require coordinated reverse logistics. Large items need specialized handling and multiple delivery movements, increasing operational complexity for commercial furniture and household rental operations.

01

Interior Design Partnerships and Workplace Furnishing Services Offer Growth Opportunities

Rental providers can partner with interior design firms to offer furnished packages for home staging, renovated properties, photography, and model residences. Curated furniture collections combined with home décor products create higher value rental packages for design focused projects.

Specialized furnishing services for temporary offices and shared workspaces create another commercial opportunity. Providers can supply modular desks, seating, and storage as coworking furniture packages for companies setting up flexible work locations.

Furniture Rental Service Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Furniture Type

The living room furniture segment accounted for a share of 28.6% in 2025, supported by consistent demand for essential household furnishings such as sofas, tables, and seating units. Rental options provide flexibility for consumers who prefer to furnish living spaces without purchasing large items.

The home office and study furniture segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for flexible work and study setups and the need for convenient access to desks, chairs, and storage furniture.

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By Material

The wood segment accounted for a share of 46.2% in 2025, owing to its durability, established consumer preference, and suitability for a wide range of residential and commercial furniture. Wooden furniture also offers broad design compatibility across different interior styles.

The plastic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, fueled by demand for lightweight, affordable, and easily movable furniture. Plastic furniture is particularly suitable for temporary spaces and rental users seeking convenient handling.

By Rental Model

The long-term rental segment accounted for a share of 27.8% in 2025, supported by demand from consumers and businesses seeking furnished spaces without the upfront cost of purchasing furniture.

The furniture as a service segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, propelled by the preference for flexible furnishing solutions that bundle furniture access with services such as delivery, maintenance, and replacement.

By Application

The residential segment accounted for a share of 39.5% in 2025, supported by demand from renters, relocating consumers, and households seeking flexible furnishing options. Rental furniture enables users to furnish homes without making large upfront purchases.

The hospitality and short-term accommodation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of furnished rentals, serviced apartments, and other temporary accommodation formats.

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Furniture Rental Service Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Furniture Rental Service Market

Asia Pacific: Market Dominance Led by Compact Urban Housing and Expanding Rental Accommodation

The Asia Pacific furniture rental service market accounted for the largest regional share of 49.6% in 2025, reflecting distinct demand patterns across the region.

Japan Furniture Rental Service Market

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism promotes housing support corporations that facilitate access to private rental housing for older adults, low-income households, people with disabilities, and other groups requiring housing assistance. The country also maintains a large network of registered serviced housing for older adults, with more than 290,000 registered units, creating opportunities for furniture rental, furnishing, and household equipment services for rental and supported-living properties.

China Furniture Rental Service Market

The China furniture rental market is supported by the expansion of the rental housing sector. Government housing policies is encouraging the development of rental housing in major urban areas, which creates opportunities for furniture rental providers serving furnished residential properties and rental housing operators.

India Furniture Rental Service Market

The India furniture rental service market is supported by the expansion of affordable rental housing and flexible accommodation for urban residents. PMAY-U 2.0 includes a dedicated Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) vertical for urban migrants, industrial workers, working women, students, and other EWS/LIG households, with private and public entities permitted to construct and operate rental housing. The government also allows ARH operators to work with rental aggregators, creating an ecosystem suited to ancillary services such as furniture rental, home furnishing, and flexible household subscriptions.

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Latin America Furniture Rental Service Market

Latin America: Growth Fueled by Expansion of Residential Properties and Intereior Design Projects

The Latin America furniture rental service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Mexico Furniture Rental Service Market

The National Housing Program 2026–2030 targets a reduction in the housing deficit and promotes access to adequate housing through greater coordination between government, private, and social sectors. The federal Vivienda para el Bienestar program targets the construction of 1.8 million homes, while 667,000 homes had already been contracted across 766 projects by September 2026. The expansion of residential properties creates opportunities for furniture rental, furnishing packages, and flexible household solutions for tenants and newly occupied homes.

Brazil Furniture Rental Service Market

Brazil's furniture rental market is propelled by furniture leasing for interior design projects. Designers and property owners furnish spaces without purchasing the entire furniture inventory, supporting leased furniture solutions across residential and commercial interiors. The approach also allows designers to refresh furnishings for different projects without maintaining large permanent inventories.

Middle East & Africa Furniture Rental Service Market

Middle East & Africa: Growth Driven by Hospitality Expansion and Short-Term Accommodation Demand

The Middle East & Africa furniture rental service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

UAE Furniture Rental Service Market

The UAE furniture rental market benefits from continued tourism and hospitality investment. The UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 targets 40 million hotel guests, creating opportunities for furnished hotels and serviced apartments. This expansion supports demand for rental furniture, home décor, and temporary furnishing solutions.

South Africa Furniture Rental Service Market

South Africa's furniture rental market is supported by growth in short-term accommodation activity. Statistics South Africa reported a 2.4% year on year increase in accommodation income in 2026. This activity supports demand for furnished accommodation and rental furniture for hospitality properties.

Europe Furniture Rental Service Market

Europe: Growth Propelled by Subscription-Based Furnishing and Adaptable Commercial Furnishing

The Europe furniture rental service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

UK Furniture Rental Service Market

The UK furniture rental market is benefiting from subscription-based furnishing models, as the number of private renters and households with shorter residential tenures is increasing. The need to furnish homes without making long-term furniture purchases is increasing preference for subscription furniture and home décor packages.

Germany Furniture Rental Service Market

Germany's furniture rental market is supported by commercial furnishing requirements, with businesses seeking adaptable furniture solutions for offices, hospitality properties, and other commercial spaces. This creates demand for leased desks, seating, storage, and other commercial furniture without large upfront purchases.

North America Furniture Rental Service Market

North America: Growth Driven by Emergency Furnishing Needs and Purpose Built Rental Housing

The North America furniture rental service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, driven by emergency furnishing requirements and expanding purpose-built rental housing.

U.S. Furniture Rental Service Market

The U.S. furniture rental market is led by temporary housing requirements following natural disasters. The federal and state emergency response programs arrange temporary accommodation for displaced households. This creates demand for beds, seating, tables, and other essential furniture for short-term housing arrangements.

Canada Furniture Rental Service Market

Canada's furniture rental market is supported by purpose-built rental construction. According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, rental apartment growth increased 82% in the first half of 2026. The expanding rental housing stock creates opportunities for furniture rental providers to supply furnishing packages for newly completed rental properties and their residents.

Competitive Landscape

The furniture rental service market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with participation from furniture rental companies, flexible living platforms, corporate housing specialists, and regional home furnishing rental businesses. Key players such as CORT, Rent-A-Center, Inc., Feather, Furlenco, and RentoMojo (Edunetwork Pvt. Ltd.) are estimated to account for approximately 15–20% of the global furniture rental service market share.

Established participants compete primarily through furniture variety, rental flexibility, delivery and installation capabilities, pricing, digital ordering platforms, and relationships with corporate and residential customers. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the furniture rental service market ecosystem compete through curated furniture collections, subscription models, customizable packages, and technology-enabled customer experiences.

Living Room Furniture Bedroom Furniture Dining Room Furniture Home Office & Study Furniture Others (Commercial & Office Furniture, Event & Hospitality Furniture, Others)

Wood Metal Plastic Glass Others (Vinyl, Leather)

Short-Term Rental Long-Term Rental Subscription-Based Rental Rent-to-Own / Lease-to-Own Furniture-as-a-Service (FaaS)

Residential Commercial Corporate & Office Furnishing Real Estate Staging & Model Units Hospitality & Short-Term Accommodation Others (Events & Exhibitions, Student Housing, Others)

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Furniture Rental Service Market CORT Rent-A-Center, Inc. Feather Furlenco RentoMojo (Edunetwork Pvt. Ltd.) AFR Furniture Rental The Everset Fernished Inc. Luxe Modern Rentals Fashion Furniture Rental Inhabitr CityfurnishKey Industry Developments September 2026 RentoMojo's prospectus was filed with SEBI on September 15, 2026, advancing its planned public offering. April 2026 Nashville's Metropolitan Council approved a cooperative purchasing master agreement with CORT Business Services for home and office furniture rental services ScopeSegmentation By Furniture Type 5By Material 5By Rental Model 5By Application 6Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5CORT · Rent-A-Center, Inc. · Feather · Furlenco · RentoMojo (Edunetwork Pvt. Ltd.)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The furniture rental service market size is valued at USD 64.39 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 114.84 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 49.6% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are CORT, Rent-A-Center, Inc., Feather, Furlenco, RentoMojo (Edunetwork Pvt. Ltd.), AFR Furniture Rental, The Everset, Fernished Inc., Luxe Modern Rentals, Fashion Furniture Rental, Inhabitr, and Cityfurnish. The furniture rental service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.