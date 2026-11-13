Azerbaijan Recovers $62.8M Through State Financial Controls

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's State Financial Control Service recovered 106.9 million manats ($62.88 million) and prevented 100.9 million manats ($59.35 million) in expenditure following inspections conducted in January-September 2026, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance.

The report said the service completed inspections at 84 organizations during the nine-month period.

Of these, 52 organizations were inspected on the basis of decisions received from law enforcement agencies, while the remaining 32 underwent scheduled inspections.

Meanwhile, financial assessments of public investment and infrastructure projects are being carried out under an action plan to improve the efficiency of public investment projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The assessments aim to ensure the efficient implementation of projects and compliance with execution discipline, promote the economical use of public funds, optimize project scope and strengthen preventive oversight.

A total of 91 projects have been submitted for financial assessment. Assessments of 59 projects have been completed, while work on the remaining 32 is ongoing. The combined value of the 59 projects that have completed the assessment process stands at 1.038 billion manats ($610.59 million).

The financial assessments cover the prices of goods, materials and equipment, as well as costs related to labor, machinery and mechanisms. In particular, the process identifies discrepancies between costs included in project estimates and applicable standards and prevailing market prices.