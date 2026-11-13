KGC Deadline Imminent: BFA Law Reminds Kinross Gold Corporation Investors Of The Upcoming January 5 Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action To Recover Losses

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Kinross ($KGC) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2027

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Kinross misrepresented its production capabilities and was ill-equipped to achieve its projections

Stock Drop: September 24, 2026 – 11.5% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until January 5, 2027, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Kinross stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. It is captioned Lin v. Kinross Gold Corporation, No. 26-cv-5910.

Why is Kinross Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Kinross is a Canadian gold mining company with regional offices and mining facilities in the United States and abroad. Notably, Kinross operates Round Mountain, an open-pit gold mine in Nye County, Nevada.

According to the complaint, Kinross projected 2026 attributable production of 2.0 million gold equivalent ounces and repeatedly assured investors that it was“[o]n track to meet annual guidance” and“remain[ed] solidly on track to produce 2 million ounces.”

As alleged, Defendants failed to disclose that Kinross did not have the necessary resources and was otherwise ill-equipped to achieve its projections.

Why did Kinross' Stock Drop?

On September 23, 2026, Kinross cut full year 2026 and 2027 attributable production guidance to 1.84 million to 1.86 million gold equivalent ounces. Kinross attributed the cut, in significant part, to ore recovery challenges at Round Mountain. The company later disclosed these challenges were operational in nature and were likely due to the use of oversized tools and machinery in the mining process.

On this news, Kinross stock dropped $3.20 per share, or 11.5%, from a closing price of $27.62 per share on September 23, 2026, to $24.42 per share on September 24, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Kinross, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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