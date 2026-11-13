Popilush Announces Black Friday 2026 Deals On Best-Selling Shapewear Dresses And Women's Fashion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With over 2.6 million dresses sold worldwide and a growing retail presence in Las Vegas, Popilush brings fashion, built-in shaping, and effortless styling to the holiday shopping season.

New York,USA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Black Friday 2026, women's fashion brand Popilush is announcing limited-time holiday shopping offers through its official online store, featuring its signature built-in shapewear dresses, supportive bras, and everyday fashion essentials.

With more than 2.6 million dresses sold worldwide, Popilush has built its reputation around combining contemporary fashion with integrated shaping functionality. Its signature designs offer women an effortless way to look and feel confident, without the need for separate shapewear.

In addition to its expanding online presence, Popilush has also expanded its physical retail presence at Fashion Show Las Vegas, allowing customers to experience its products firsthand.

This holiday season, shoppers can explore the brand's best-selling collections and exclusive Black Friday offers at the Popilush official online store.









Black Friday 2026: Exclusive Online Shopping Offers

To celebrate the holiday shopping season, Popilush is introducing two promotional phases through its official online store, giving shoppers more opportunities to refresh their wardrobes ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's celebrations.

Early Black Friday | November 12–18, 2026



Spend $160, Get 10% Off

Spend $200, Get 15% Off Spend $300, Get 25% Off

Black Friday & Cyber Monday | November 26–30, 2026



2nd Item 30% OFF – Buy 2 items, Get 30% Off Your Second Item

3rd Item 60% OFF – Buy 3 items, Get 60% Off Your Third Item 4th Item FREE – Buy 3, Get the 4th Item Free

From elegant dresses for holiday gatherings to versatile wardrobe essentials, the promotion offers shoppers an opportunity to discover styles designed for different occasions.

Whether preparing for a festive dinner, a special celebration, or simply refreshing an everyday wardrobe, customers can explore Popilush's collections online.

Discover the Popilush Black Friday 2026 offers and shop the brand's best-selling styles.

Promotional eligibility, exclusions, and final offer details are subject to the terms published on the official website.

One Piece. Fully Ready. Redefining Occasion Dressing

For many women, getting dressed for a wedding, date night, holiday party, or special occasion often means coordinating multiple layers, from clothing and bras to separate shapewear.

Popilush offers a simpler solution.

Its signature built-in shapewear dresses combine contemporary silhouettes with integrated shaping features, designed to provide support, enhance natural curves, and reduce the need for additional shapewear.

From elegant maxi dresses and flattering midi styles to versatile designs for everyday wear, Popilush creates pieces that transition effortlessly across different occasions.

One Piece. Fully Ready.

This philosophy reflects the brand's approach to effortless dressing: helping women achieve a polished look with fewer layers and less preparation.

Whether attending a wedding celebration, enjoying a romantic date night, or dressing for a holiday gathering, women can find styles that bring together fashion, shaping, and comfort.

Explore Popilush's best-selling shapewear dresses and discover versatile options for every occasion.

From Online to In-Store: Building Confidence Through Real Retail Experiences

As Popilush continues to grow its online business, the brand is also strengthening its physical retail presence to create more opportunities for customers to connect with its products.

Its retail location at Fashion Show Las Vegas, on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, marks another step in the brand's U.S. expansion. With Luran Hou, a fashion designer holding an MFA in Fashion Design from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), bringing her expertise in design and creative strategy to the brand's U.S. growth, Popilush continues to build a stronger connection with American consumers.

At the store, shoppers can explore Popilush's signature shapewear dresses, bras, and fashion collections in person, experiencing the fabrics, construction, fit, and integrated shaping features firsthand.

This physical presence complements the brand's digital shopping experience, giving consumers another way to discover its products and build confidence in their choices.

For shoppers nationwide, the Popilush official website remains a convenient destination to explore the brand's broader collections, new arrivals, and seasonal offers.









Beyond Dresses: Everyday Fashion with Built-in Support

While its built-in shapewear dresses remain a signature category, Popilush continues to expand its collections to meet women's evolving wardrobe needs.

The brand offers supportive bras, bodysuits, shapewear, and versatile fashion essentials designed for different body types, personal styles, and daily wear.

By combining thoughtful construction, contemporary silhouettes, and inclusive sizing options, Popilush aims to make dressing more comfortable and convenient.

From supportive bras designed for everyday wear to versatile shaping essentials that complement different outfits, each category reflects the brand's focus on balancing functionality with fashion.

Through its official online store, customers can browse a wide selection of styles, colors, and sizes to find pieces suited to their individual preferences.

It All Starts Inside: The Story Behind Popilush

Founded by Eve DeMartine, Popilush was inspired by a simple belief: women should not have to choose between looking stylish and feeling comfortable.

Balancing professional responsibilities and family life, Eve recognized the challenges many women face when searching for clothing that combines flattering design, practical support, and everyday comfort.

This insight became the foundation of Popilush.

Guided by its philosophy, It All Starts Inside, the brand focuses on creating clothing that helps women feel comfortable and confident in their own bodies.

Through designs that combine fashion, shaping, and effortless wear, Popilush aims to give women more freedom to express their personal style and enjoy life's important moments.

Learn more about the Popilush founder story and brand mission.









About Popilush

Popilush is a women's fashion brand specializing in clothing that integrates contemporary design with built-in shaping functionality.

Known for its signature built-in shapewear dresses, the brand also offers bras, bodysuits, shapewear, and versatile wardrobe essentials designed for women of different shapes and sizes.

With a focus on fashion, shaping, and effortless dressing, Popilush aims to help women feel comfortable, confident, and ready for every occasion.

It All Starts Inside.

Fashion Outside. Shaping Inside.

Official Website:

CONTACT: Sarah Mitchell,...