From The Fire Service To Counselling Guelph Clinic Brings Community Experience Into Psychotherapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trickett Psychotherapy welcomes four practitioners with backgrounds in addiction support, emergency response, vocational counselling and corporate life, alongside a holiday initiative to make a first session more accessible.

GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before entering psychotherapy, they supported people navigating addiction, responded to emergencies, guided career decisions and worked within demanding corporate environments. Now, four recent additions to Trickett Psychotherapy are bringing those experiences into supervised clinical practice as the Guelph clinic prepares a community introduction initiative for the holiday season.

Led by Marinela Trickett, a Registered Psychotherapist and clinical supervisor with more than 20 years in the field, the clinic combines psychotherapy services with supervised placements and professional development. Its recent additions include Registered Psychotherapists (qualifying) and a student intern, each bringing a different perspective on the pressures people carry into a therapy room.

“When we welcome someone into our supervised practice, we look at the commitment to helping others that they have already demonstrated,” said Trickett.“Experience in another profession can bring valuable understanding. Our responsibility is to help them build on that foundation through clinical education, thoughtful supervision and care that respects each person's needs.”

Different careers, a shared commitment to helping

Caitlyn Jackson brings more than three years of experience as an addiction counsellor. Her background adds familiarity with the challenges people face when seeking support for substance use and making changes in their lives.

Sho Nandakumar brings more than a decade of experience as a firefighter. That work gives him a firsthand understanding of emergency-service environments and the demands that can continue after a shift ends. His perspective is particularly relevant to conversations about mental health among firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other professionals working in demanding care settings.

Melissa Lansdell brings more than 15 years of vocational counselling experience, including work at the Rotman School of Management. Her background offers insight into the connection between employment, identity, career uncertainty and personal well-being.

Natalie Sherbatov brings experience in finance and the corporate sector, along with an understanding of the emotional demands of professional expectations, workplace pressure and competing responsibilities.

Their previous careers inform their perspectives; clinical education and supervision guide how those perspectives are applied in psychotherapy.









Making room for the concerns people carry

The community initiative sits within a broader practice offering trauma and PTSD therapy in Guelph, support for anxiety and depression, and work with people navigating grief, relationship difficulties and emotional abuse recovery.

For someone seeking emotional abuse recovery therapy, the first conversation may centre on what they have experienced and what support they want. For a new parent seeking postpartum depression therapy, it may begin with finding space to speak honestly about how they are feeling.

Trickett's clinical work also focuses on borderline personality disorder and dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT). Across the practice, emotional regulation therapy is another area of focus. Clients are matched according to their needs and the practitioner's competence, experience and supervision arrangements.

“A person may be managing a demanding job, caring for a family or supporting everyone around them while finding it difficult to ask for help themselves,” said Trickett.“We want that first conversation to feel possible. It should offer space to be heard, ask questions and consider what appropriate support could look like.”

A community introduction for the holiday season

As part of its holiday outreach, Trickett Psychotherapy is introducing an $80 fee for a 50-minute introductory therapy session with participating Registered Psychotherapists (qualifying), working under clinical supervision.

The initiative is intended to make an initial appointment more financially approachable, including for people who have never tried psychotherapy. It also supports the supervised clinical development of practitioners building their careers in Ontario.

Appointments must be reserved before December 31, 2026, and attended before February 10, 2027. Availability and an appropriate practitioner match will be confirmed during booking. Any subsequent care and fees will be discussed separately.

“The community benefits when we invest in the people who will provide care in the years ahead,” said Trickett.“We want to create opportunities for practitioners to develop responsibly while making it easier for someone to take that first step.”

Information about the initiative and appointment availability is available at trickettpsychotherapy.com or by calling 236-857-8097.

About Trickett Psychotherapy

Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling is a Guelph practice led by Marinela Trickett, RP, MACP. The clinic provides in-person psychotherapy in Guelph and online services across Ontario. Areas of focus include borderline personality disorder, trauma and PTSD, emotional regulation, anxiety, postpartum depression and emotional abuse recovery. The clinic also provides supervised placements and clinical supervision for developing practitioners.

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Clinical spokesperson: Marinela Trickett, RP, MACP | Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling

Clinic: 236-857-8097 | trickettpsychotherapy.com

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