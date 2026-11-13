Influential Women Spotlights Rebecca Whitaker: Building Relationships And Driving Growth In Flooring Manufacturer

CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Territory Sales Manager With Lions Distribution, Rebecca Combines Entrepreneurial Experience, Tenacity, and a Positive Attitude to Help a Growing Company Expand Its ReachParamount, California – Rebecca Whitaker is a dynamic sales and business professional who serves as a hybrid Administrative Assistant and Territory Sales Manager for Lions Distribution, overseeing the Texas and Arkansas territory within the flooring distribution industry. She has nearly seven years of experience in the field, including two years with Lions Distribution. During that time, she has played a role in supporting the growth of a startup that has expanded from its beginnings into a $75 million company. Her expertise spans sales, relationship building, product presentations, networking, territory management, and business development. She is known for her tenacity, positive attitude, strong work ethic, and ability to build meaningful relationships with customers and industry professionals.In her multifaceted role, Rebecca conducts product knowledge meetings, introduces and sets up new products in retail locations, and travels extensively throughout her territory. She manages expense reports, assists with hiring, and supports the design and development of showrooms and warehouse areas across six distribution centers. She also contributes to building maintenance and represents Lions Distribution at major industry events, trade shows, and broadcasts, including Surfaces in Las Vegas. This combination of sales, operations, and representation gives her a broad view of how the business runs.Before entering the flooring industry, Rebecca owned and operated a hair salon for 10 years. That experience strengthened her entrepreneurial, leadership, customer service, and business management skills, all of which she now brings to her work in distribution. Running her own business taught her how to serve customers, manage operations, and lead with confidence.Rebecca attributes her success to the support and belief of the people who have encouraged her throughout her career. She especially credits her best friend, Jessica, who recognized her potential and helped her secure the opportunity that launched her career in flooring. Rebecca is convinced that with the right opportunity, determination, and a willingness to work hard, she can accomplish whatever she sets her mind to. For her, success has been about finding the right opportunity and making the most of it. Her results reflect that approach, including growing her territory by 23 percent during a period when the industry was declining and selling nearly half a million dollars in flooring in a single month.Her advice to young women entering the industry is to always stay positive, believe in themselves, and never allow anyone to take advantage of them or diminish their worth. She encourages them to work hard, remain determined, and stay true to their goals. Above all, she urges them never to give up when challenges arise, because perseverance and a strong work ethic can carry them toward their goals. It is advice shaped by her own path through two very different industries.As a working mother, Rebecca names balancing her professional responsibilities with motherhood as one of her biggest challenges. She is passionate about her work and wants to dedicate as much time as possible to growing the business, while also making sure she is present for meaningful time with her children. At the same time, she sees the opportunities in her field as endless. She looks forward to continuing to expand the business, building financial success, and connecting with people from all backgrounds.Rebecca strives to build a successful career while making a positive impact on the people around her. Her journey from salon owner to territory sales leader shows how talent, opportunity, and hard work can open new doors. Rebecca Whitaker continues to demonstrate that persistence and a positive spirit can drive lasting success in the flooring industry and beyond.Learn More about Rebecca Whitaker:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Rebecca Whitaker: Building Relationships and Driving Growth in Flooring Manufacturer News Provided By Influential Women November 13, 2026, 11:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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