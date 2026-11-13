KC Venugopal Questions Delay In Holding Special Parliament Session, Asks Centre To Disclose Agenda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Friday questioned the Centre over the delay in convening a special session of Parliament, demanding transparency regarding its agenda and timing.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said, "This is the first time that so much time is being taken to prorogue the Lok Sabha proceedings. Now, it is time for the Winter session. November 20 is the usual time for the Winter session. When is the Special session? Let them call whatever session they want, but at least India deserves some transparency. What is your agenda? Tell the people and the nation. We are not bothered about all these things. Whenever such an issue comes up, we will take our decisions along with the INDIA bloc."

The Congress leader also questioned the repeated announcements about a possible special Parliament session, saying that there had been no clarity on when it would be convened.

"When is the special Parliament session, brother? For the last three months, we have been hearing about the special Parliament session -- today, tomorrow or the day after. When is the session? For the last 93 days, the Lok Sabha has been functioning without anything," he said.

Reacting to the release of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Venugopal said the book would create difficulties for the BJP as it presents the truth about her life and political journey.

"That (Sonia Gandhi's) book will definitely create problems for the BJP. Whenever the truth comes out, they are scared of it. This book is completely based on the truth. It is a true narrative of her life, politics and everything. Whenever the truth comes out, they react in this manner. Don't worry about all these things. We are ready to face all of them. Let them give maximum publicity to the book. That is good," he said.

Venugopal also reacted to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's demand for a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that the BJP, Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were repeatedly making baseless allegations against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

"This is the fourth time Rahul Gandhi has challenged the Prime Minister to come for a debate. Why is PM Modi running away from it? Whenever the Leader of Opposition asks him to come for a debate, whether for five minutes, 10 minutes, half an hour or an hour, why does he avoid it? The Prime Minister has only one answer: he is scared," Venugopal said.