Odisha Murder Case: Woman Held For Harbouring Accused Stolen Ornaments Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (IANS) The Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of a 76-year-old woman by her caretaker in the Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar on the night of November 3.

The accused was identified as Sabita Sethi, 40, a resident of Chandapada village under Bramhagiri police station limits in Puri district. The police have also recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees from the possession of the accused Sethi.

Speaking to media persons, Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said,“The stolen ornaments were recovered from a woman named Sabita Sethi, who belongs to the Bramhagiri area of Puri district and was associated with the main accused. The stolen gold and silver ornaments were seized from her possession. She was also detained in connection with the case. The woman will also be forwarded to court today.”

The Bhubaneswar DCP said that the prime accused, Balabhadra Maharana alias Balia, who was arrested in Surat on November 10 and brought on transit remand, told the investigating officials during interrogation that he had handed over the stolen valuables to Sethi.

She was arrested under the sections relating to harbouring an offender and receiving stolen property. Sethi has a close familial relationship with the prime accused, Balabhadra and was also in constant touch with him after the crime.

The police recovered and seized two pairs of gold bangles, one gold chain with a locket, two gold finger rings, one pair of gold earrings, four gold-plated playing cards, 15 silver ornaments weighing approximately 1 kg, and a Suzuki Access scooter registered in the name of the deceased woman's husband.

Meanwhile, the cops have been trying to elicit more details regarding the murder and robbery from Balabhadra, who has been on transit remand until November 16. Notably, Balabhadra was working as a caretaker at the residence of the deceased, Kunjalata Nanda, in the Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar for over five months after the death of her husband.

The accused allegedly murdered the elderly woman for financial gain and fled the spot after breaking open an almirah and disconnecting CCTV cameras installed inside the house.

Preliminary investigation revealed that accused Maharana first attempted to strangle the septuagenarian and subsequently inflicted fatal injuries on the back of her head when she resisted.