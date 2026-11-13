RAG Is Building A Longevity-Inspired Workspace In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RAG Holdings is making its workspace more wellness-friendly. It is a first step towards a longevity-inspired business center, it has also converted its recreational space at the business center to be a Longevity space – with Longevity Library, Screen with Fitness and Wellness based educational videos and equipment like Red Light mask, walking desk and a Static Bike to improve wellness of its clients using the co working space at the RAG Biz HQ. As part of Dubai 30×30, RAG Biz HQ, its business centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, opened its Community Arena to Dubai's Fitness and Wellness communities at no cost to host and attend the sessions, from 31 October to 29 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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30 Days. 30 Sessions. More ways to Move, Reset and Connect The first week invited full house of Yoga Sessions, Sound Healing, Mat Pilates.

Cat Yoga is a new attraction at RAG Biz HQ's Dubai 30X30 campaign, where Masters of Cat Management-an Abu Dhabi based Cat Adoption NGO has joined hands with RAG Holdings to display cats during yoga session and encourage adoptions on spot.

said,“We want to support the UAE Government's and Dubai's efforts to encourage people to move more and lead healthier lives. For us, being a good business centre is about more than providing excellent offices and business services. It is about creating an environment that recognises the people behind every business and supports them in their day-to-day lives.”

“When clients choose RAG Biz HQ, we want them to have access to great business infrastructure, but also to facilities and experiences that help them look after their physical and mental wellbeing. Dubai Fitness Challenge gives us an opportunity to open our doors to the wider fitness community, too. By making our Community Arena available at no cost for selected sessions, we hope to support the trainers and practitioners who bring people together and help make active living part of everyday life.”

said,“People spend most of their day at work, so work should help them look after themselves. 30×30 is a good excuse to open Biz HQ to the community, see which sessions people actually turn up for, and build on what works.”

Looking after people is something RAG is already measured on. RAG Holdings was recently named among the Top 100 Best Workplaces in the Middle EastTM for 2026 by Great Place to Work® Middle East, in the small business category. It came three months after RAG earned Great Place to Work® CertificationTM in July, and the ranking rests mainly on what employees say about working there.

RAG's longer-term view is simple. It wants a business centre where healthier habits sit inside the working day, and it will keep building on what clients and the community use.

RAG Holdings is a leading Business Growth Ecosystem enabling entrepreneurs and enterprises to establish, operate and scale in the UAE.

RAG Global Business Hub – Al Qusais RAG Biz HQ – Sheikh Zayed Road RAG Tower – Al Barsha

At the heart of its ecosystem are three flagship business centres across Dubai:

Together, these flagship business centres provide premium office spaces, flexible workspaces, coworking environments, meeting facilities and business infrastructure designed to help entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and multinational companies build a strong presence in the UAE.

Complementing its workspace ecosystem, RAG delivers an integrated portfolio of business solutions including Mainland and Free Zone company formation, PRO services, Golden Visa solutions, accounting and bookkeeping, corporate compliance, trademark registration and strategic business advisory, providing everything businesses need to establish, operate and grow under one roof.

Driven by innovation, operational excellence and a people-first philosophy, RAG Holdings is redefining how entrepreneurs and enterprises build, grow and expand in one of the world's most dynamic business destinations.