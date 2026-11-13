NBF Announces Winners Of Fifth Edition Of NBF Art Prize

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Fifth edition celebrates artistic excellence and a shared sense of belonging, recognising six artists from across the UAE Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is pleased to announce the winners of NBF ART 2025–26, the fifth edition of its art initiative supporting both emerging and established artists across the UAE. Focusing on the theme“We Belong Here”, this year's edition celebrates the personal stories and shared connections that shape a sense of belonging.

This year's edition attracted over 1,200 submissions from artists across the UAE, from which 20 artworks were shortlisted. Javid Andalib secured first place with“Shared Ground”, receiving AED 10,000, while James Matthews took second place with“Kitesurfers (Abu Dhabi)”, receiving AED 5,000. Shama Alsuwaidi earned third place with“Transient Being”, receiving AED 3,000.

Additionally, Amir Taba received an Honourable Mention for“This Seemed Necessary”, alongside Imran Ali Khan for“Essentials 1, 2, 3”, with each receiving AED 2,000. Morvarid Arjmand was recognised as a Fujairah-based artist for her artwork“Still Life in Neons”, receiving a prize of AED 2,000.

Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF, said:“We are delighted to see the NBF Art Prize continue to inspire such remarkable creativity and talent in its fifth edition. With over 1,200 submissions from artists across the UAE, this year's response is a testament to the richness and diversity of the nation's artistic community. The theme, 'We Belong Here,' beautifully captures the sense of identity, connection and shared experiences that bring us together. At NBF, we are proud to provide a platform that celebrates these unique perspectives while fostering a stronger sense of community and belonging through art.”

A respected judging panel, comprising leading figures from the UAE's arts and cultural landscape, oversaw the selection process. This year's edition is supported by Gulf News as Media Partner and Talkative with Ahmed as Engagement and Broadcast Partner, helping extend NBF ART's reach and encourage wider conversations around art, culture and belonging.

The judging panel included Khalil Abdul Wahid, Director of the Fine Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Mara Firetti, Founder of Firetti Contemporary; and Sumayyah Al Suwaidi, Art Curator. Their combined expertise reinforces NBF ART's commitment to nurturing artistic talent and contributing to the growth of the UAE's creative community.

This year's edition also benefited from the guidance of Patricia Millns FRSA, Artist and Advisor to the Creative Industries, who contributed to the overall artistic direction of NBF ART.

The winners were announced during an awards ceremony held on 11 November 2026 at Warehouse 30 (Shabab), Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, in the presence of distinguished guests and members of the UAE's arts and cultural community. The exhibition is open to the public from 12 to 18 November 2026, showcasing the 20 shortlisted artworks and inviting visitors to explore the artists' diverse interpretations of“We Belong Here” through their personal stories, perspectives and creative expressions.

This year's theme invited artists to explore belonging through identity, empathy and connection, recognising the richness of different perspectives and the relationships that connect individuals to their communities. With no prescribed narrative, artists were encouraged to express what belonging means to them, reflecting the diversity of experiences that shape life in the UAE.

Now in its fifth edition, NBF ART forms part of the bank's broader sustainability agenda and commitment to making a positive contribution to society. Through exhibition opportunities, recognition and mentoring, the initiative continues to nurture artistic talent and bring communities together through creative expression.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.