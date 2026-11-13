Masdar Celebrates Completion Of $950 Million Solar And Battery Storage Project In California

With 538.7 MW of capacity, the Lockhart complex can meet the annual energy needs of approximately 350,000 American homes and businesses Developed by Terra-Gen, one of the largest independent, integrated renewable energy producers in the United States, jointly owned by Masdar Project strengthens Masdar's growing US portfolio, supporting its ambition to reach up to 25GW of capacity by 2030

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, has celebrated the completion of the US$950 million Lockhart Solar and Storage complex in California, marking another major milestone in the company's growing US renewable energy portfolio. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Lockhart complex was developed by Terra-Gen, which is jointly owned by Masdar and Igneo Infrastructure Partners. The project includes more than 925,000 solar modules and 248 battery enclosures. Its 365 megawatts (MW) of solar generation and 173.7 MW of battery storage generate enough electricity to meet the annual needs of approximately 350,000 homes and businesses.

Khaleefa Almheiri, President and CEO of Masdar Americas, said:“The completion of Lockhart demonstrates the scale of Masdar's ambitions in the United States and our commitment to supporting America's growing energy needs. By bringing together Masdar's global expertise, investment capabilities and track record of delivering major renewable energy projects with Terra-Gen's strong local presence, we are delivering reliable, affordable power, creating skilled jobs and supporting economic growth. As electricity demand accelerates, driven by AI, advanced manufacturing and wider economic growth, Masdar is proud to be a long-term partner in powering America's future.”

The milestone was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Hinkley facility, bringing together company employees, local officials, commercial lenders, project partners and customers.

“Today is about recognizing the people and partnerships that brought Lockhart to life and celebrating what this project means for the region,” said John O'Connor, chief executive officer at Terra-Gen.“Solar is one of the most economical sources of new electricity, and storage extends its value by making that energy available when it's needed most. At the scale of our Lockhart facility, that combination can make a meaningful difference for California's growing electricity needs.”

Engineering and construction of the solar and storage complex created more than 1,000 on-site jobs with 880,000 hours worked over four years.

The project's economic benefits will extend beyond construction, as it's expected the facility will generate more than $40 million in property tax revenue over its operating life, along with additional contributions and benefits to the local community.

The Lockhart facility has a combination of offtake agreements with corporate buyers and long-term power purchase agreements with California load-serving entities.

Masdar has invested approximately US$3 billion in the United States and plans to invest a further US$20 billion over the next decade, with an ambition to grow its US portfolio to up to 25GW by 2030.

Through Terra-Gen, Masdar is supporting American jobs, local manufacturing and supply chains, while delivering the energy infrastructure needed to support long-term economic growth.

About Masdar:

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide.

With over 20 years' experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totaling over 65 gigawatts (GW) globally, including the world's fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

About Terra-Gen:

Terra-Gen, LLC is a leading U.S. developer, owner and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Terra-Gen's gross operating portfolio comprises 4.4 GW of wind, solar and battery storage projects, including 5.6 GWh of energy storage facilities across 34 renewable power sites throughout the U.S., predominantly in California and Texas. Terra-Gen is owned by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar (“Masdar”), the United Arab Emirates' clean energy powerhouse, and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, a leading global investment manager with US$24.5 billion in direct infrastructure assets.