Indigo Flight Operations Remain Unaffected By Global Microsoft Outage

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): IndiGo on Friday said its flight operations remain unaffected by the ongoing global Microsoft service disruption, adding that its customer support channels, including its AI-powered assistant 6E Skai, continue to function normally.

In a post on X, the airline said that while the global Microsoft service disruption continues to impact email support, its flight operations remain unaffected and all other customer support channels are fully operational.

“While the global Microsoft service disruption continues to impact email support, IndiGo's flight operations remain unaffected, with all other customer support channels fully operational. 6E Skai continues to deliver uninterrupted, round-the-clock assistance, efficiently addressing customer queries and ensuring customers receive the support they need, whenever they need it," IndiGo said.

Service Advisory

While the global Microsoft service disruption continues to impact email support, IndiGo's flight operations remain unaffected, with all other customer support channels fully operational. 6E Skai continues to deliver uninterrupted, round-the-clock assistance, efficiently addressing customer queries and ensuring customers receive the support they need, whenever they need it. Our flight operations and other business functions continue to operate as usual, while proactive customer engagement and timely notifications ensure customers remain informed and connected with us throughout their journey. - IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 13, 2026

“Our flight operations and other business functions continue to operate as usual, while proactive customer engagement and timely notifications ensure customers remain informed and connected with us throughout their journey,” the post read.

A Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services for over five hours on Thursday, affecting thousands of users and AI service connectors used by OpenAI and Anthropic, Reuters reported.

According to Downdetector, reports of Outlook outages peaked at 138,058 around 1 pm ET before declining to 34,490 by Thursday evening. Complaints related to Microsoft 365 fell to nearly 13,000 by 5.47 pm ET, while 763 users reported issues with Teams.

The global Microsoft service outage has also disrupted airline operations worldwide, prompting major Indian carriers to issue passenger advisories.

Cybersecurity expert Pavan Duggal raised concerns over the global Microsoft service disruption, questioning whether the incident could be more than a technical glitch and suggesting that a cyber incident, security breach or even an element of cyber terrorism could not be ruled out.

Speaking to ANI, Duggal said,“Microsoft is currently at the centre of global attention because its services, including servers, email and other platforms, are inaccessible. The company has ruled out a cyberattack and says it is trying to work around the issue... People are concerned, and many on the internet are saying it is time to take a holiday because email is not working."

"This particular episode is not just a technical glitch. It is more of a cyberattack, a cyber incident, a cybersecurity breach, and I cannot even rule out an element of cyber terrorism... If they can bring down all Microsoft services across more than 70 countries, we are effectively being sent a message about the damage they have caused so far and how much further they can go," he further said. (ANI)