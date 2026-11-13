Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Brahma Kumaris Centre in Lucknow Today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Brahma Kumaris Divya Sanskriti Bhawan in Lucknow on November 13. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also present at the occasion. Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister extended greetings for the Chhath festival and expressed hope that the newly inaugurated facility would spread spirituality.

"I extend my best wishes to all of you for the great festival of Chhath. This festival is dedicated to Lord Surya. On this occasion, the Divine Culture Building was inaugurated today. Like the sun, this building will also help spread the light of spirituality across Lucknow, the country and the world," Rajnath Singh said.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, begins on Friday with Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees will offer prayers to the setting Sun. The celebrations will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16, as devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun.

Highlighting the importance of values alongside economic growth, Singh spoke about the role of the Brahma Kumaris in society. "Nation-building is not achieved through economic and material progress alone, but also through values, discipline, service, and dedication. Through its spiritual and social work, the Brahma Kumaris organisation is making a significant contribution to strengthening these values in society," he said.

Speaking about the role of youth in shaping the country, the Defence Minister urged young people to be mindful of their responsibilities. "Young people are not just the future of the country, but also its present. The responsibility of nation-building does not begin in some distant tomorrow; rather, the future is shaped by today's efforts. Young people must be aware of this responsibility," Singh added.