Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan 2026: CM Dhami Outlines State Progress

CM Dhami Highlights Uttarakhand Progress at Pravasi Sammelan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan-2026, held at Doon University in Kedarpuram, Dehradun. He highlighted the state's progress since its formation, noting that the budget has increased from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 1.19 lakh crore, while Char Dham Yatra footfall exceeded 65 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami emphasized the positive trend of Uttarakhandis living abroad contributing to the state's development. The event serves as a platform to reconnect the diaspora with their roots, culture, and ancestral villages. Dhami reported a 44% increase in 'reverse migration,' where people are returning to their home villages.

Prasar Bharati Chairman Prasoon Joshi also attended, encouraging the youth to preserve their culture while seeking opportunities. Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht praised the state's infrastructure improvements, noting that basic facilities like water and education have become far more accessible to residents than in the past.