Goa Food Guide: Chonya Ros To Shirvale - 5 Breakfast Dishes You Must Try At Least Once

Goa is famed for its delicious food such as thalis, vindaloo and beautiful beach snacks. However, breakfasts are not something well known to tourists and include delicious bean curries made with coconut and local bread along with soft rice dishes.

Here are 5 traditional dishes that you can try for breakfast:

1. Chonya Ros

A popular breakfast dish in Goa, this hearty dish consists of chick peas cooked in a spicy and delicious sauce. This can be eaten with local Goan breads such as pao and puri.

2. Patal Bhaji

This creamy potato based dish consists of ingredients such as potatoes, mustard seeds and curry leaves. It can be eaten with Goan bread and is popular due to it being simple.

3. Alsande Tonak

This traditional dish consists of alsande (red cowpeas) cooked in a rich roasted coconut masala. This rich and aromatic curry can be eaten with puris or local bread. This delicious vegetarian dish should be tried by tourists.

4. Sannas

Sannas consist of a fermented rice batter that makes soft and fluffy rice cakes. This slightly sweet dish is a lovely accompaniment to spicy Goan curries such as sorpotel. They can also be eaten with coconut dishes.

5. Shirvale

This traditional Goan dish consists of rice or ragi flour. This dish isn't spicy like many of the curries but has a gentle sweet taste. If you enjoy traditional rice dishes then this should definitely be tried.

These Goan breakfast dishes remind you that there is so much more to the food culture in the state. These 5 dishes will let you enjoy some local cuisine.