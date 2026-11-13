Small Foot Wounds Can Lead To Amputation In Diabetic Patients: CARE Hospitals Doctors Warn
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, November 13, 2026: A small cut, blister or unnoticed wound on the foot can sometimes lead to serious infection and even amputation in people living with diabetes. Many patients may not experience pain due to diabetes-related nerve damage, allowing injuries to worsen without their knowledge. Marking World Diabetes Day 2026, observed on November 14 under the theme "Early Action on Diabetes," which emphasises earlier diagnosis, access to comprehensive care and reducing diabetes-related stigma, doctors at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, have urged people with diabetes to undergo regular foot examinations and seek timely treatment for even minor injuries.
Diabetic foot complications remain a significant but often overlooked consequence of diabetes. Prolonged high blood sugar levels can damage nerves and blood vessels, reducing sensation and restricting blood flow to the feet. This can delay wound healing and increase the risk of infection. Medical evidence indicates that approximately 85% of diabetes-related lower-limb amputations are preceded by foot ulcers, underscoring the importance of preventive care and early intervention.
Dr P C Gupta, Renowned Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Clinical Director and HOD – Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Vascular IR & Podiatric Surgery, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, said, "One of the biggest challenges in managing diabetic foot complications is that patients often seek medical attention only when the condition becomes serious. Reduced blood circulation can delay wound healing and, in advanced cases, threaten the affected limb. Identifying vascular problems early allows us to assess blood flow and determine whether interventions are needed to improve circulation. With timely treatment, many patients can avoid severe complications, including amputation."
Dr Gupta further explained that people with diabetes should be particularly alert to persistent wounds, cold feet, skin colour changes and reduced sensation. "A wound that does not heal should never be ignored. Patients with diabetes should undergo a comprehensive foot examination at least once a year, while those with nerve damage, circulation problems or a previous history of ulcers require more frequent monitoring. Early referral to a vascular specialist can be crucial when blood supply to the foot is compromised," he added.
Poor blood sugar control, smoking, foot deformities, callus formation and a history of previous ulcers or amputations can further increase the risk. Inappropriate footwear may also cause repeated pressure and injuries, particularly among people with reduced sensation.
Dr Radhika MaliReddy, Senior Consultant – Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Diabetic Foot Surgery and Chronic Wounds, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, said, "Many serious diabetic foot infections begin with something as simple as a shoe bite, blister, cracked skin or a small cut. Patients often neglect these injuries because they do not experience pain. By the time they seek treatment, the wound may have become deeper or infected. Early wound assessment, infection control, appropriate dressings and pressure relief are essential to prevent further tissue damage. In selected cases, reconstructive procedures may be required to preserve tissue and support healing."
Emphasising the importance of preventive care, Dr Radhika said, "Daily foot inspection should become a routine for every person with diabetes, just like monitoring blood sugar. Patients should check for cuts, swelling or skin changes, avoid walking barefoot and wear properly fitting footwear. They should never attempt to remove calluses or treat deep wounds at home. Seeking medical attention at the first sign of a problem can prevent a minor injury from becoming a major complication."
Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored
Doctors advised people with diabetes to watch for non-healing wounds, increasing redness or swelling, pus or foul-smelling discharge, numbness, changes in foot colour or temperature, and fever or chills associated with a foot injury. These symptoms require prompt medical evaluation, as they may indicate infection or impaired circulation.
Regular Screening and Daily Care Can Prevent Complications
A comprehensive diabetic foot examination should include assessment of the skin, nails, foot structure, protective sensation and blood circulation. Patients with neuropathy, poor circulation, foot deformities or previous ulcers may require screening every one to six months, depending on their risk.
Simple measures such as washing and drying the feet carefully, checking footwear for stones or rough edges, avoiding barefoot walking and maintaining recommended blood sugar levels can help prevent injuries. Managing blood pressure and cholesterol and stopping smoking are also important.
Doctors highlighted that effective diabetic foot management often requires coordinated care involving vascular specialists, diabetic foot surgeons, wound care specialists and other healthcare professionals. Timely specialist referral and appropriate treatment can significantly reduce the risk of serious infections and limb loss.
On World Diabetes Day 2026, CARE Hospitals doctors emphasised that diabetic foot complications are not inevitable. With greater awareness, regular screening and timely medical intervention, many ulcers and amputations can be prevented. The message is clear: Do not wait for pain to appear - early detection can save feet and lives.
Diabetic foot complications remain a significant but often overlooked consequence of diabetes. Prolonged high blood sugar levels can damage nerves and blood vessels, reducing sensation and restricting blood flow to the feet. This can delay wound healing and increase the risk of infection. Medical evidence indicates that approximately 85% of diabetes-related lower-limb amputations are preceded by foot ulcers, underscoring the importance of preventive care and early intervention.
Dr P C Gupta, Renowned Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Clinical Director and HOD – Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Vascular IR & Podiatric Surgery, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, said, "One of the biggest challenges in managing diabetic foot complications is that patients often seek medical attention only when the condition becomes serious. Reduced blood circulation can delay wound healing and, in advanced cases, threaten the affected limb. Identifying vascular problems early allows us to assess blood flow and determine whether interventions are needed to improve circulation. With timely treatment, many patients can avoid severe complications, including amputation."
Dr Gupta further explained that people with diabetes should be particularly alert to persistent wounds, cold feet, skin colour changes and reduced sensation. "A wound that does not heal should never be ignored. Patients with diabetes should undergo a comprehensive foot examination at least once a year, while those with nerve damage, circulation problems or a previous history of ulcers require more frequent monitoring. Early referral to a vascular specialist can be crucial when blood supply to the foot is compromised," he added.
Poor blood sugar control, smoking, foot deformities, callus formation and a history of previous ulcers or amputations can further increase the risk. Inappropriate footwear may also cause repeated pressure and injuries, particularly among people with reduced sensation.
Dr Radhika MaliReddy, Senior Consultant – Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Diabetic Foot Surgery and Chronic Wounds, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, said, "Many serious diabetic foot infections begin with something as simple as a shoe bite, blister, cracked skin or a small cut. Patients often neglect these injuries because they do not experience pain. By the time they seek treatment, the wound may have become deeper or infected. Early wound assessment, infection control, appropriate dressings and pressure relief are essential to prevent further tissue damage. In selected cases, reconstructive procedures may be required to preserve tissue and support healing."
Emphasising the importance of preventive care, Dr Radhika said, "Daily foot inspection should become a routine for every person with diabetes, just like monitoring blood sugar. Patients should check for cuts, swelling or skin changes, avoid walking barefoot and wear properly fitting footwear. They should never attempt to remove calluses or treat deep wounds at home. Seeking medical attention at the first sign of a problem can prevent a minor injury from becoming a major complication."
Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored
Doctors advised people with diabetes to watch for non-healing wounds, increasing redness or swelling, pus or foul-smelling discharge, numbness, changes in foot colour or temperature, and fever or chills associated with a foot injury. These symptoms require prompt medical evaluation, as they may indicate infection or impaired circulation.
Regular Screening and Daily Care Can Prevent Complications
A comprehensive diabetic foot examination should include assessment of the skin, nails, foot structure, protective sensation and blood circulation. Patients with neuropathy, poor circulation, foot deformities or previous ulcers may require screening every one to six months, depending on their risk.
Simple measures such as washing and drying the feet carefully, checking footwear for stones or rough edges, avoiding barefoot walking and maintaining recommended blood sugar levels can help prevent injuries. Managing blood pressure and cholesterol and stopping smoking are also important.
Doctors highlighted that effective diabetic foot management often requires coordinated care involving vascular specialists, diabetic foot surgeons, wound care specialists and other healthcare professionals. Timely specialist referral and appropriate treatment can significantly reduce the risk of serious infections and limb loss.
On World Diabetes Day 2026, CARE Hospitals doctors emphasised that diabetic foot complications are not inevitable. With greater awareness, regular screening and timely medical intervention, many ulcers and amputations can be prevented. The message is clear: Do not wait for pain to appear - early detection can save feet and lives.
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