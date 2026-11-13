Ukraine Continues Fortifying Border With Belarus Amid Persistent Threat SBGS Spox
“The work is ongoing in this area, which is under the responsibility of our units. I will not disclose all the details about the level of readiness, how much of the border has been fortified or which specific sections are involved. However, such work is being carried out to a fairly high standard in all regions of our country that share a border with Belarus, and it continues without interruption,” Demchenko said.
He stressed once again that efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border are ongoing.
“We must continuously expand our engineering defenses and fortifications directly along the border so that every Ukrainian soldier stationed in this area has all the means necessary to counter any threat that may come from Belarusian territory,” Demchenko noted.
He explained that the border with Belarus remains a threat to Ukraine and that the country must be prepared for any possible developments.
“This area remains a threat to us. Fortunately, we have not observed any activity on the other side of the border or any buildup of forces and equipment. But as long as Belarus remains within the Kremlin's sphere of influence, our task is to be prepared for any possible developments,” the SBGS spokesperson said.Read also: No enemy activity observed in Chernihiv region or along border with Belarus – Demchenko
As Ukrinform reported, Belarus may complete the main stages of its militarization by mid-2027.
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