Uzbekistan Invites Malaysian Tourism Players To Tashkent International Tourism Fair

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 (NNN) -- Uzbekistan is inviting Malaysian tourism industry players to the 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair, themed "Tourism on the Silk Road – TITF 2026", one of Central Asia's most significant tourism events, which will be held from Nov 25 to 27, 2026.

“TITF serves as an effective business-to-business (B2B) platform, bringing together tour operators, government representatives, international organisations and tourism industry professionals from around the world,” said the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Malaysia in a statement on Friday.

“It provides valuable opportunities to establish business partnerships, explore new markets, develop tourism routes and conclude mutually beneficial agreements,” the embassy said, adding that the Tourism Committee is organising the event in cooperation with UN Tourism, formerly known as UNWTO.

The embassy said delegations led by Tourism Malaysia regularly participate in TITF to showcase Malaysia's diverse tourism attractions, promote the country as a preferred travel destination and strengthen tourism ties with Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian region.

“The Uzbek side warmly invites Malaysian travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, tourism associations and other industry stakeholders to participate in TITF 2026.

“Their participation will provide an excellent opportunity to establish new business contacts, explore investment and partnership opportunities, and further strengthen tourism cooperation between Malaysia and Uzbekistan,” it said.

The embassy said these initiatives reflect Uzbekistan and Malaysia's shared commitment to strengthening bilateral tourism ties, promoting cultural and religious heritage, expanding business partnerships, and creating new opportunities for people-to-people exchanges.

“With improved air connectivity, expanding Muslim-friendly tourism facilities and active institutional cooperation, both countries are laying a solid foundation for further growth in mutual tourist flows,” it added.

For further information and registration, interested Malaysian tourism industry players may visit the official website .

Meanwhile, the embassy said the number of Malaysians travelling to Uzbekistan almost doubled to about 16,000 in January-October 2026, from 9,200 in the same period in 2025.

“This growth reflects the increasing interest among Malaysians in Uzbekistan as an attractive tourism destination,” it said.

The embassy noted that one key factor driving the growth in tourist exchanges is improved air connectivity between the two countries.

Uzbekistan Airways and Batik Air currently operate seven direct flights per week on the Kuala Lumpur–Tashkent–Kuala Lumpur route, providing convenient travel options for passengers from both countries.

--NNN