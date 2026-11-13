AH Realty Trust Completes Sale Of Greenside Apartments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12 of 13 Multifamily Properties Now Sold; Proceeds Used to Reduce Debt

Sale of Final Multifamily Property, Premier Apartments, Expected to Close in Q2 2027

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) (“AHRT” or the“Company”) today announced it has completed the sale of Greenside Apartments, a 225-unit multifamily property in Charlotte, North Carolina, to affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC (“HGI”) at the full contract price, with no subsequent adjustment. The Company used the proceeds to further reduce debt.

This closing marks the sale of the 12th of 13 multifamily properties AH Realty Trust identified for sale as part of its strategic transformation announced in February 2026. The Company has also completed the sale of its general contracting and real estate services business and exited its real estate financing program. Proceeds from these dispositions have enabled AH Realty Trust to reduce its leverage to within its target range of 5.5x–6.5x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

“When we began this transformation, we committed to shareholders we would sell the multifamily portfolio, exit our non-core businesses and reduce leverage, and we have substantially delivered on each of these objectives. The sale of Greenside is another milestone,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AH Realty Trust.“Today, AH Realty Trust is a simpler, stronger, and more focused operator of retail and mixed-use office properties, positioned for long-term value creation.”

The closing of Premier Apartments, the remaining property under contract with affiliates of HGI, is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2027.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The Company owns and operates high-quality retail and mixed-use office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the consummation and the timeline for the sale of Premier Apartments to HGI; the application of the proceeds from the sale of the Company's multifamily assets, including debt reduction; the future prospects of the Company; and the future allocation of the Company's resources to the Company's retail and office properties. The forward-looking statements presented herein are based on the Company's current expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading“Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

AH Realty Trust

EVP of Investor Relations and Administration

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