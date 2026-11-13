Hypercharge To Present At Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

During the presentation, Mr. Bibby will provide an update on Hypercharge's latest corporate developments, business performance, and strategic growth priorities, including the Company's continued expansion across North America. The presentation will be followed by a live, interactive question-and-answer session.

Presentation Details



Event: Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Location: Virtual Registration & Live Webcast: Register to Attend



Investors are encouraged to pre-register for the event and complete the online system check ahead of the presentation. An archived webcast will also be available for those unable to attend live.

Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings with Hypercharge management can do so through the conference's meeting platform. For more information about the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, visit virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7 ) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions, including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more:

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

... | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's planned participation in the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on November 18, 2026, including the timing and content of the presentation, the availability of the live and archived webcasts, the anticipated question-and-answer session, and opportunities for investors to engage with Company management. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.