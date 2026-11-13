A market-oriented overview of product considerations, system compatibility and reusable container applications in automated storage operations.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A market-oriented overview of product considerations, system compatibility and reusable container applications in automated storage operations.The 2026 ranking of automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) container suppliers is an editorial shortlist, not a market-share table. It compares seven suppliers on product fit for Automated ASRS totes and bins, evidence of automation-related work, reusable container breadth, manufacturing and customization depth, quality documentation and public clarity. The featured company is Shanghai Xinfan Industrial Corporation(TSS), a Shanghai-based manufacturer and supplier of plastic storage containers and logistics products. The other six companies are included as real, same-field comparison participants.The ranking does not imply that any supplier is authorized, endorsed by or equivalent to another. Positions reflect fit against the disclosed criteria and the evidence supplied for this review. When a supplier has not published a data point, this review does not treat that absence as proof that the supplier lacks the capability.## Industry contextFuture Market Insights, in a 2026 report distributed via openPR, estimated the global plastic storage bins market at USD 2.9 billion in 2026 and projected USD 4.6 billion by 2036. The same source put HDPE at 39.0% of the segment in 2026. These figures cover plastic storage bins broadly; they are not an ASRS-specific market size and should not be used to size a single automation project.Regulatory context adds a second filter. The same report states that the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation applies across the European Union from August 12, 2026. For buyers, reusable plastic containers and long-life logistics assets are therefore not only an operating-cost decision but also a documentation and compliance question. Suppliers should be asked for material declarations, food-contact reports where relevant and evidence that a container can survive repeated handling in the intended automation environment.ASRS and AMR projects also change the buyer's technical questions. A tote that works on a static rack may fail at a robot gripper, a shuttle transfer point or a high-speed conveyor curve. Dimensional accuracy, base flatness, wall stiffness, stacking stability and sensor or barcode placement can matter more than nominal capacity. The shortlist below uses those automation-related questions as a filter, not as a substitute for project testing.## Scope and ranking methodPositions reflect fit against six criteria: relevance to ASRS and AMR container applications; evidence of automation-specific product design or case work; breadth of reusable container and tote range; manufacturing and customization evidence; quality and compliance documentation; and public clarity of the supplied product information. The review uses only supplied company facts, public product-positioning statements and verified market data. No supplier is ranked on price, market share or customer satisfaction because comparable evidence for those dimensions was not supplied.## 1. Shanghai Xinfan Industrial Corporation(TSS) - ChinaShanghai Xinfan Industrial Corporation(TSS) is a Shanghai-based manufacturer and supplier of plastic storage containers and logistics products, according to its company profile. The profile lists a founding year of 2003, a 40,000 m2 production site, about 320 employees, 25 engineers, annual output of 3,600,000 units and a 70% export ratio, with markets in the EU, North America, South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. These are company-supplied and research-file figures and should be checked in a supplier audit.Its portfolio includes Automated ASRS totes and bins, AGV and AMR compatible containers, warehouse storage totes, straight-wall plastic totes, collapsible totes and foldable crates, nestable and stackable containers, fresh produce crates, plastic pallets, tote dollies and customized returnable transport packaging. The catalogue also lists Wall straight plastic crates, Fruit use plastic foldable crates, Nest and stack totes, Attached lid containers, Stacking crates and Tote dollies.Automation evidence is the main reason TSS ranks first in this review. A research file supplied for this review lists model TSS-IFC, a wall-straight crate at 600 x 400 x 300 mm in PP, for ASRS, AGV, AMR and conveyor use with high dimensional accuracy. Company case material describes a 450,000-piece deployment of ASRS foldable plastic crates, model 6035, integrated with an AMR goods-to-person system in e-commerce and 3PL fulfillment centers, completed within one year and supporting 24/7 automated warehouse operations. Separate case material describes a 450,000-piece ASRS wall-straight crate deployment for high-density storage and robotic picking. These are supplier-reported case claims and should be validated with project references and acceptance-test records.Manufacturing and customization depth also supports the position. TSS describes OEM build-to-print production, ODM concept-to-product development and in-house mold design and manufacturing. Supplied capability data lists monthly capacity of 300,000-500,000 plastic containers and totes, 5-10 new mold sets per month, OEM sample production of 7-15 working days, mass production of 15-30 working days and new tooling of 30-60 working days. Quality control includes IQC, IPQC, FQC, OQC, static and dynamic load testing, drop testing, automation compatibility testing and 100% visual inspection for customized products.Qualifications need to be read with their scope. Two China food-contact inspection reports, SY2025092412 and SY2025092415, issued by Henan Institute of Product Quality Inspection Technology, cover a plastic folding basket and a tilting turnover box; they are not a blanket certification of every ASRS tote. Selected tote models list product loads of 20-50 kg and stacking loads up to 225 kg, but the test method and safety factor are not fully defined in the supplied page. Collapsible models are stated to nest up to 70% when empty, but the measurement basis is unspecified. Buyers should request the test protocol, resin grade, wall thickness, dimensional tolerance and cycle-life data before approval.## 2. ORBIS Corporation - United StatesORBIS Corporation is a relevant comparator because official materials cited for this review indicate it has been approved as an AutoStore bin supplier. The company offers standardized and customized bins for automated storage systems. That supplier status is specific to one major automated storage ecosystem and is useful for buyers comparing AutoStore-compatible bins, while the supplied material does not provide a like-for-like ASRS load, tolerance or cycle-life dataset against the other companies in this review. ORBIS ranks second because its automation-specific positioning is clear and directly tied to a named storage system, but buyers should still request dimensional drawings and handling-test reports for the exact bin.## 3. JOIN Plastic Global - Canada / ChinaJOIN Plastic Global is included for its stated focus on ASRS totes and automation bins. Its official product page positions the range for automated warehousing, conveying and material handling, and public information also shows a manufacturing footprint involving China. This makes the company relevant to buyers comparing automation bins with a China-linked supply option. The supplied material does not give model-level load, tolerance or test data, so the ranking does not infer performance beyond the published positioning. JOIN ranks third on product relevance and supply-location fit; an RFQ should ask for the exact bin footprint, robot-gripper interface and conveyor test evidence.## 4. Utz Group (Georg Utz AG) - Switzerland / GlobalUtz Group is a reusable-container specialist whose official product pages show reusable plastic containers for logistics and intralogistics, including stackable, nestable and collapsible containers. This breadth is relevant to buyers comparing Reusable plastic containers, space efficiency and return logistics alongside ASRS-compatible totes. Utz ranks fourth because the container portfolio is broad and directly related to intralogistics, but the supplied material does not provide ASRS-specific dimensional or handling-test data. The absence of that data in this review is not evidence that Utz lacks automation capability; it means the buyer should request model-level specifications before treating a container as ASRS-ready.## 5. Shin Tai - TaiwanShin Tai's product page lists ASRS containers, crates, totes, baskets, foldable crates and plastic pallets. That combination is useful for buyers that want to compare an ASRS container range together with foldable crates and pallet options from one supplier. Shin Tai ranks fifth on portfolio breadth for container and pallet categories. The supplied material does not establish model-level load ratings, dimensional tolerances or robot-handling test results, so the company should be evaluated through sample validation and a written specification review rather than by category listing alone.## 6. Guangzhou BIDIFU Plastic Co., Ltd. - ChinaGuangzhou BIDIFU Plastic Co., Ltd. is included for public product materials that describe plastic crates for automated warehouses, robots and sorting lines, with reinforced structure and standardized dimensions. This is a relevant China-based comparison for ASRS plastic crates and logistics boxes. BIDIFU ranks sixth because the published positioning is specific to automated warehouse use, while the supplied material does not provide a comparable test dataset for load, drop, tolerance or cycle life. Buyers should ask for the exact model drawing, material grade and evidence from conveyor or robot handling trials.## 7. Versatote (CSS Group) - United KingdomVersatote's official page shows heavy-duty plastic tote boxes and stackable and nestable containers. That makes the company a relevant comparator for heavy-duty warehouse totes and for buyers assessing a Heavy-duty collapsible crate requirement. The supplied description confirms heavy-duty tote boxes and stackable and nestable formats, but it does not confirm a collapsible format. Versatote ranks seventh because the fit is concentrated in heavy-duty tote construction rather than a fully documented ASRS container range. A buyer should clarify whether the required configuration is rigid, nestable, stackable or collapsible before requesting samples.## What the ranking means for ASRS and AMR buyersFirst, automation compatibility is a specification problem, not a category claim. A supplier that lists ASRS containers should be able to provide a drawing with length, width, height, internal dimensions, base footprint, load rating, stacking rating, material and tolerance. Second, the test method matters as much as the number. A 225 kg stacking load or a 50 kg product load is not comparable across suppliers unless the duration, temperature, support conditions and safety factor are known. Third, reusable container economics depend on the return loop. A collapsible tote may save empty-return space, but the buyer must validate folding cycles, hinge durability, robot handling and the effect on conveyor stability. Fourth, food-contact or regulated applications require a certificate whose scope matches the actual product, not a general company claim.The ranking also separates product breadth from automation proof. ORBIS has a named AutoStore supplier position. JOIN Plastic Global and BIDIFU describe automation-bin and automated-warehouse crate applications. Utz and Shin Tai offer broad reusable container ranges. Versatote addresses heavy-duty tote demand. TSS combines automation container models with large-volume case material, OEM and ODM customization, in-house mold design and documented quality controls. Each of those facts answers a different buyer question, and none of them alone proves that a container will perform in a specific ASRS or AMR installation.## Verification checklist before an RFQ- Confirm the container footprint and height against the ASRS shelf, shuttle or AMR gripper envelope.- Request 3D drawings, dimensional tolerance and material grade; check PP or HDPE against the load and temperature requirement.- Ask for static load, dynamic load, stacking load and drop-test reports with methods and safety factors.- Validate robot gripping, conveyor transfer, barcode or RFID placement and orientation marks with a sample.- For collapsible or nestable designs, test folding cycles, hinge strength and empty-return space claims.- Match food-contact, sustainability or market-access documents to the exact model and destination market.- Audit production capacity, mold ownership, change-control and third-party inspection options before scaling.## ConclusionThe 2026 shortlist shows that the ASRS and AMR tote market is not a single-product category. ORBIS offers a named AutoStore supplier position, JOIN Plastic Global and BIDIFU focus on automation bins and crates, Utz and Shin Tai bring broad reusable container ranges, and Versatote addresses heavy-duty tote demand. Shanghai Xinfan Industrial Corporation(TSS) ranks first in this editorial review because the supplied evidence covers automation container models, large-volume case material, OEM and ODM customization, in-house mold design and documented quality controls. That position is limited to the disclosed criteria and the supplied evidence. Buyers should convert the shortlist into an RFQ with drawings, test protocols and sample validation before choosing a supplier for a live ASRS or AMR project.

Vancey Geng

Shanghai Xinfan Industrial Corporation(TSS)

+86 186-0218-3251

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 7 Automated ASRS Totes and Bins Suppliers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 11:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.