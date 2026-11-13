Influential Women: Meredith T. Presti Pairs Culinary Expertise With Consultative Sales To Serve Food Service Industry

WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Territory Manager in Food Service Equipment Sales, Meredith Brings More Than a Decade of Industry Experience and a Results-Driven Approach to Customers Across Wisconsin and Northern IllinoisBeloit, Wisconsin – Meredith T. Presti is a results-driven sales professional with more than a decade of experience in the food service industry. She specializes in food service equipment, account management, territory growth, and consultative sales. She currently serves as Territory Manager at Don Stevens Food Service Equipment Company, managing a large territory that spans nearly all of Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. In this role, she oversees approximately 200 customer accounts, develops new business opportunities, conducts product demonstrations, and prepares pricing programs and proposals. She works closely with chefs, restaurant operators, dealers, and end users to deliver equipment solutions tailored to their operational needs.Meredith's career combines her culinary background with strong sales expertise, allowing her to offer customers practical, application-focused solutions. She began her food service sales career in 2013 after earning an Associate of Arts and Sciences degree in Culinary Arts from Milwaukee Area Technical College. She went on to build experience with leading broadline distributors, including Sysco, US Foods, and Performance Foodservice. During her tenure at US Foods, she managed major accounts and played a key role in the Avendra contract transition, contributing to significant sales growth. She was named Marketing Associate of the Year in 2014 for her achievements in sales and profitability growth, and in 2019 she was nominated to participate in the Women's Foodservice Forum.Meredith also holds a Bachelor of Arts in French Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and speaks both French and English. She is an active member of the American Culinary Federation and the Women's Foodservice Forum. She credits mentors such as Damon Amaya and Tom Spencer with helping to shape her career. Together, her culinary training and language studies reflect a curiosity that continues to inform how she approaches each customer.Meredith attributes her success to her motivation, strong drive for results, and competitive spirit. She constantly seeks opportunities to be challenged, sharpen her skills, and keep growing both personally and professionally. Her desire to achieve meaningful outcomes and develop continuously has been a key factor in her achievements. The best career advice she has received is to stay grounded and not let the highs carry her too high or the lows bring her too low. Maintaining perspective and continuing to move forward have served her well in a demanding sales environment.Her advice to young women entering the food service industry builds on that same lesson. She encourages them to stay calm, keep perspective, and embrace the journey. She urges them to work hard and enjoy what they do, reminding them that success should also be fun.Meredith sees the biggest challenges in her field as overcoming common sales objections, handling rejection, and working with customers who may be resistant to change. At the same time, she views these challenges as opportunities to build trust, strengthen relationships, and find solutions that truly meet customers' needs. Her culinary training helps her understand those needs from the kitchen's point of view.Honesty, collaboration, and building strong relationships are the values Meredith holds most important. She enjoys working with highly motivated, energetic people who share a results-driven mindset and a commitment to achieving success together. Known for her passion for customer relationships and continuous improvement, she remains motivated by the desire to learn, overcome challenges, and create meaningful connections with the people she serves. Outside of work, she participates each year in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.With a career that blends the kitchen and the sales floor, Meredith has become a trusted partner to the operators who depend on the right equipment to serve their guests. Meredith T. Presti continues to demonstrate how honesty, energy, and lasting relationships can drive success in the food service industry.Learn More about Meredith T. Presti:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Meredith T. Presti Pairs Culinary Expertise With Consultative Sales to Serve Food Service Industry News Provided By Influential Women November 13, 2026, 11:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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