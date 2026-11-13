Google Complies With S. Korea's Security Requirements For High-Precision Map Data

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 13 (IANS) The South Korean government said on Friday that Google has complied with security requirements imposed as a condition for allowing the transfer of high-precision map data overseas.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said a government-led consultation body reviewed Google's implementation of security measures following its conditional approval in February to export 1:5,000-scale digital map data, reports Yonhap news agency.

The review found that the global tech giant had implemented measures to prevent the exposure of geographic coordinates, as well as sensitive military and security facilities, on its global Google Maps and Google Earth services, including web and mobile platforms.

To meet the requirements, Google developed a dedicated control system for South Korea and introduced safeguards to block app updates if they risk exposing restricted geographic coordinates.

In August, Google also signed an agreement to obtain satellite imagery processed for security purposes by the National Geographic Information Institute (NGII) through a local partner.

Google is said to have chosen the local navigation company, TMAP Mobility, to process base map data, according to industry sources.

Under the agreement, Google must replace existing imagery on its map services as soon as it receives the security-processed images, without making any modifications, said the report.

Friday's review results are expected to heat up competition in the local map app market.

Currently, Naver Map, operated by the local portal giant Naver Corp., is the most widely used service in the country, with monthly active users of 31.2 million in October, according to data from market tracker Mobile Index.

TMAP came next with 15.1 monthly active users, followed by Kakao Map with 13.8 million users and Google Map with 10.5 million users locally.