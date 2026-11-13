IIT-Roorkee B.Tech Student's Death Sparks Concern Body Found Hanging In Hostel Room

MENAFN - IANS) Roorkee, Nov 13 (IANS) The death of a 20-year-old second-year B.Tech student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee under suspicious circumstances has triggered concern on the institute campus. The student's body was found hanging in his room at the Govind Bhawan hostel.

The deceased has been identified as Ayush Rajoria, a resident of Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to preliminary information, a suicide note was recovered from his room, in which he reportedly expressed frustration with life and said he was unable to enjoy it.

At around 1 a.m. on Friday, the Kotwali police received information that a student had allegedly hanged himself in his room at the Govind Bhawan hostel. Acting on the information, Kotwali in-charge Pradeep Bisht reached the spot along with a police team and a field unit.

As the door of the room could not be opened, it was broken down with the assistance of security personnel. Upon entering, the police found Ayush's body hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet.

The police brought the body down, took it into custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for a post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, a suicide note was recovered from the room. In the note, the student reportedly mentioned feeling frustrated with life and being unable to find enjoyment in it. However, he did not hold anyone responsible for his death.

The contents of the note suggest that the student may have been experiencing mental distress. However, the exact circumstances leading to his death are yet to be established.

Police officials said that no complaint had been received in connection with the incident so far. The student's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.