Hyderabad: Women's Safety And Cybercrime New Police Commissioner's Priorities

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Friday assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad, affirming that maintaining law and order, ensuring women's safety, and curbing cybercrime are his foremost priorities.

Addressing a press conference after taking charge from V. C. Sajjanar, Mahesh Bhagwat stated that strong law and order directly attracts greater investments to the city, and ensuring that every citizen feels free and safe is the primary goal of both the Government and the Police Department.

Stating that Hyderabad has a team of experienced officers, he emphasised that everyone will work together as a cohesive team to uphold Hyderabad's reputation as a 'Safe City'.

He announced that to curb organised crime gangs, group rivalries, and retaliatory offences, a specialised 'Jail Release Watch' will be maintained on individuals released from prison by integrating jail release data with 'T-SPARK' and CCTNS.

Intelligence will be gathered through local police, Special Branch, and community networks regarding those indulging in retaliatory attacks, leading to fresh bind-over proceedings, collection of financial surety, and opening of rowdy sheets, he said.

The new Commissioner stated that immediate arrests will be made in heinous cases like murders, and measures will be taken to ensure first-time offenders do not relapse into crime. The new provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be utilised to tackle organised crime.

He declared that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act will be strictly invoked against habitual offenders and accused involved in commercial-quantity drug cases (20 kg and above), ensuring they remain incarcerated for 8 months to a year.

Investigation quality will be enhanced through the 'EAGLE' wing, and in coordination with the concerned Magistrates and the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, drug cases will be transferred to Fast Track Courts with dedicated trial monitoring to secure strict convictions in pending cases.

The Commissioner announced that he will first hold discussions with DCPs and ACPs, visit every police station to study local issues, and then focus intensely on basic policing.

As crimes tend to spike during evening hours, personnel must step out of police stations onto the roads for active patrolling; night patrolling will be strictly enforced with morning feedback reviews.

He warned that any police personnel found indulging in illegal extortion will face criminal cases in addition to departmental action.

Addressing the rise in violent land disputes driven by surging land values, he stated that complaints attempting to give a criminal colour to civil disputes will be handled transparently using his experience and the legal opinions of a dedicated team of legal advisors.

Stern action will also be taken against gangs forging land documents and death certificates, hired killers, interstate gangs, ATM burglars, and crimes committed by domestic workers.

Recalling that this is his third stint in Hyderabad City, he noted that before 2004, he served as DCP (South Zone) under Commissioners R.P. Singh and Dinesh Reddy, and in late 2010, served as Joint CP (Admin) for two years and Joint CP (Special Branch) for 7-8 months.

Subsequently, he served as the Commissioner of Rachakonda, worked for a year in CID, served in the Railways and Road Safety departments, and held responsibilities as Additional DG (Law & Order) and in the DG rank for approximately two years and five months.