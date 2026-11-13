Six-Lane Ganga Bridge Named 'Nitish Setu' PM Modi To Inaugurate It On November 21

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, on Friday announced that the six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge over the Ganga River has been named 'Nitish Setu' in honour of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a post on social media platform X, Choudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the bridge to the nation during his visit to Bihar on November 21.

He added that the Prime Minister would also attend a programme in Rajapakar, where he would inaugurate several public welfare and development projects and lay the foundation stones for new initiatives.

The Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge project, built at a cost of more than Rs 5,000 crore, is a major infrastructure project connecting North and South Bihar.

The state government secured a loan of Rs 3,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank, while the remaining Rs 2,000 crore was funded through its own resources.

The decision to construct the bridge was taken in 2015, and its foundation stone was laid in 2016.

The project took nearly a decade to reach completion.

The six-lane greenfield bridge is approximately 9.75 km long and 32 metres wide.

It connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district across the Ganga.

Including approach roads, the total project length is around 19.76 km. The bridge has been designed to accommodate vehicles travelling at speeds of up to 100 kmph.

The first phase, comprising a 4.57-km stretch between Kachchi Dargah and Raghopur Diara, has already been opened to traffic, providing relief to residents of the riverine region.

Once fully operational, the bridge will connect the Patna-Bakhtiyarpur bypass (NH-30) with NH-103 in Vaishali, improving connectivity between Patna, Vaishali and other parts of North Bihar.

The project is expected to reduce travel time, ease pressure on existing road links and facilitate the movement of people and goods.

It is also expected to support trade, investment and economic activity, while creating new employment opportunities in the region.

The naming of the bridge after Nitish Kumar has added political significance to the Prime Minister's scheduled visit, during which the state government is expected to showcase major infrastructure and development initiatives.