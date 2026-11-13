Gujarat: Child Protection Unit Seeks Curbs On Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad Concert

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Ahead of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, a Chandigarh-based associate professor has sought restrictions on four of his songs, children being invited on stage, and the use of bullet-belt accessories during the performance, citing concerns over the influence of substance abuse and gun culture on children.

Punditrao Dharenavar, an associate professor of sociology at a government college in Chandigarh, has submitted a complaint to the Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), seeking intervention ahead of the concert, part of Dosanjh's 'RuPay Aura India Tour'.

Following his representation, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has written to the city Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, urging appropriate action on the three issues raised.

In a letter dated November 6, the district child protection officer in-charge Shubham forwarded Dharenavar's representation to the Police Commissioner, asking the police to take appropriate steps to ensure that songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and weapons are not performed, children are not called on stage, and the singer does not wear bullet belts during the live show.

Dharenavar has specifically sought restrictions on four songs - 'Patiala Pegg', '5 Taara Theeke', 'Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya' and 'Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di' - even if their lyrics are modified during the performance.

“Four songs should not be performed because they celebrate alcohol, intoxicants and guns. Such songs have a wrong influence on children,” Dharenavar told IANS.

He also questioned how songs glorifying intoxicants could be performed while the Centre is running the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In his representation, Dharenavar cited a July 22, 2019, observation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in which, he said, the court addressed the adverse impact of songs glorifying liquor, drugs and violence on children of impressionable age.

He referred to the court's direction that such songs should not be played, including during live performances. The second request concerns children being invited on stage during the performance.

Dharenavar argued that live concerts involve high-intensity sound and flashing lights, which could pose health risks to children. He referred to World Health Organisation guidelines on sound exposure, claiming that children should not be exposed to sound levels exceeding 120 decibels.

He also cited the rapid flashing of wash, spot, beam and special-effect lights, which, according to his application, could trigger seizures in children.

The third objection is to Dosanjh wearing two crossed silver bullet belts, also known as bandoliers, or dummy metallic cartridges across his chest during the performance.

Dharenavar said the accessories symbolised gun culture and could promote violence among audiences, particularly children.

“I have raised three demands. The first is that these four songs should not be performed, the second is that children should not be called on stage, and the third is that he should not wear the bullet belt. It promotes gun culture,” he told IANS.

The DCPO's letter to the Police Commissioner also noted that children aged five years and above would be permitted to attend the concert. The official BookMyShow listing confirms the minimum age for entry as five years.

The event is scheduled for November 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, with the performance listed to begin at 3 p.m.

Dharenavar said he had not received any response from the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner or the concert organisers so far.

He added that the District Child Protection Officer had forwarded his complaint to the police after examining his representation.

“I first sent a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer. She recommended my letter, and she herself wrote to the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, asking for action on all three issues,” he said.

This is not the first time Dharenavar has approached authorities over Dosanjh's performances.

He said that he had written to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights ahead of the singer's Delhi concert and that the commission had issued a notice.

However, he alleged that Dosanjh still performed the songs in question, following which he filed a counter-complaint, on which an inquiry is under way.

He also said he had approached the Indore police ahead of Dosanjh's November 15 concert there. The issue has already drawn attention in Madhya Pradesh, where authorities have issued directions concerning the four songs following his complaint.

"My campaign against songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence began with a legal intervention in 2016. I approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court that year, and a final order was passed on July 22, 2019," he said.

He said he had also raised objections to performances by other Punjabi singers, including Karan Aujla, Gippy Grewal and Yo Yo Honey Singh, and generally approached the authorities before their concerts.

The Ahmedabad concert is one of the major stops on Dosanjh's 2026 India tour, which also includes performances in Delhi-NCR, Indore, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow.