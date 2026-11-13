US Discusses Central And South Asia Policy Priorities With UK Officials

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States has discussed its policy priorities in South and Central Asia with UK officials, regional experts and business leaders during meetings in London, according to a post by the US Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on its X account.

The meetings focused on US engagement with South and Central Asia and brought together representatives of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), regional specialists and business leaders.

“Last week in London, I met with representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and engaged with South and Central Asia experts and business leaders to discuss US policy priorities in the region,” S. Paul Kapur, Assistant Secretary of the US Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, said.

The United Kingdom has maintained a diplomatic presence in all five Central Asian countries for more than three decades, with embassies in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. This network provides London with direct access to regional governments and local developments.

The FCDO also holds regular strategic consultations with Central Asian governments, covering political, security, economic and trade issues.

London has also developed a network of institutions and specialists focused on the region. These include the Russia and Eurasia Program at Chatham House, whose researchers examine Central Asia's domestic developments and foreign policy, as well as its relations with Russia, China and Western countries.

In September 2026, the International Institute for Central Asia, London-based ODI Global and the British Embassy in Uzbekistan jointly organized the first Central Asia-UK Think Tank Forum in Tashkent. The event brought together more than 100 representatives of think tanks, diplomatic missions, international organizations, businesses and academic institutions to discuss transport connectivity, critical minerals, investment and other areas of cooperation.