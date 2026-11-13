Datacurve Appoints AI And Product Executive Jai Malkani To Board Of Directors

Jai Malkani Joins DataCurve's Board of Directors

Senior AI leader joins DataCurve as the company scales AURATM and builds the intelligence network for global sports and entertainment.

- Jai Malkani, Board Director at DataCurveSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DataCurve today announced that Jai Malkani has joined the company's Board of Directors. His appointment comes as DataCurve grows AURATM, its fan identity and intelligence platform, and expands across sports, media, and entertainment partnerships.Malkani is a technology, AI, and growth executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across pre-IPO and global public companies, including Uber, VMware, Symantec, Apple, and Cisco. His background encompasses consumer and enterprise technology, with a track record of launching new businesses and scaling platforms.DataCurve is building infrastructure that enables rights holders to connect fragmented fan interactions across ticketing, streaming, commerce, sponsorship, and live experiences into persistent identities and actionable intelligence. As the platform evolves, AI will play an increasingly central role in helping organizations understand fan behavior, predict intent, and turn audience intelligence into measurable commercial outcomes."Jai joins DataCurve at an important point in our evolution," said Aman Johar, Co-Founder and CEO of DataCurve. "We have built the intelligence foundation. The next opportunity is to make it more predictive, actionable, and autonomous. Jai's experience commercializing consumer and AI-native products at global scale will be invaluable as we build the next generation of the AURA platform."Most recently at Uber, as Global Head of AI & Product for Customer Obsession, Jai led technology strategy and development for AI-powered customer experiences, communication platforms, and agentic AI automation across Uber's core businesses, including Rides, Eats, Grocery, and Autonomous. He scaled AI-driven automation from near zero to more than 70% of relevant workflows, helping support a marketplace of over 1 billion monthly trips across 200M+ monthly active users. Before Uber, Jai was a startup member of VMware's Multi-Cloud Management business, where he held senior product leadership roles, and he holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management."DataCurve is tackling a fundamental infrastructure problem in one of the world's largest consumer markets," said Malkani. "Sports and entertainment generate enormous amounts of high-value consumer interaction, but that context remains locked up with intermediaries. DataCurve has the opportunity to create the persistent identity and intelligence layer that connects those interactions and makes them useful. I'm excited to help the company scale that vision.""We're delighted to welcome Jai," said Deepak Khanna, Chair of the Board of DataCurve. "He brings deep experience in AI, product, and scaling technology businesses, along with a strategic perspective that will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth."About DataCurveDataCurve is the intelligence network powering the global sports economy. Its AURATM platform, built on Google Cloud and integrated with Databricks, resolves each fan into one identity the organization owns and connects it to the brands that want to reach them. DataCurve is based in San Francisco. Learn more at datacurve.

Colin Chow

DataCurve, Inc.

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DataCurve Appoints AI and Product Executive Jai Malkani to Board of Directors News Provided By DataCurve, Inc November 13, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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