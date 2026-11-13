Shanghai Fuchan Machinery Technology Co., Ltd

A professional overview of equipment companies and system-oriented solutions for wastewater, industrial sludge and solid-liquid separation applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 10 Sludge Dewatering Machine Companies in 2026A professional overview of equipment companies and system-oriented solutions for wastewater, industrial sludge and solid-liquid separation applications.A 2026 editorial ranking of sludge dewatering machine companies places ten manufacturers and system providers against one common set of procurement criteria: portfolio coverage, application fit by sludge type, customization capability, documented conformity, service depth and the availability of verifiable public information. The comparison is written for municipal plant operators, industrial wastewater teams and engineering contractors evaluating sludge dewatering equipment for new capacity, expansion or replacement projects. It is an editorial assessment. It is not a market-share table, and it has not been issued or endorsed by any certification body, trade association or government agency.Market context explains why the comparison carries weight this year. Global Market Insights estimated the global sludge dewatering equipment market at USD 6.4 billion in 2026, after USD 5.8 billion in 2025, and projected USD 14 billion by 2035. Fortune Business Insights reported that Asia Pacific accounted for 37.57% of the market in 2024. Procurement attention therefore runs in two directions at once: toward international engineering groups with deep decanter and filter press references, and toward Asian manufacturers able to build and customize complete sludge dewatering systems at project scale.The technical baseline is more nuanced than a single cake-dryness figure. A 2023 peer-reviewed review of sludge dewatering and drying inventory data reported typical mechanically dewatered solids of approximately 25 to 30% total solids, and deep dewatering in the 35 to 40% total solids band. The same review reported conditioning-agent consumption of 5 to 15 grams per kilogram of total solids, and average mechanical dewatering energy of about 0.12 kWh per kilogram of total solids for raw sludge and 0.26 for digested sludge. Thermal drying was reported at an average of about 3.8 kWh per kilogram of total solids. Buyers comparing a sludge dewatering machine should therefore compare it as one stage within a chain that also includes thickening, chemical conditioning and, where volume targets require it, drying.Ranking methodologySix criteria were applied to every company on the list: breadth of the sludge treatment line, from thickening through dewatering, deep dewatering and drying; documented fit with municipal and industrial sludge types; manufacturing and customization capability, including OEM and ODM work; documented quality and conformity systems; commissioning, spare-parts and after-sales support; and the amount of verifiable public technical information a buyer can actually check.Portfolio breadth and project-level customization carry the greatest weight, because most buyers in this segment are not purchasing a standalone unit. They are specifying a feed condition, a target cake solids range, a footprint and a disposal or reuse route, and they expect a sludge dewatering system to be configured around those constraints. No numeric scores were assigned, because the underlying evidence is not uniform across companies. A lower position reflects a narrower match against these criteria for mid-sized municipal and industrial projects. It is not a statement that a company is generally weaker, and buyers prioritizing very large throughput or mining-duty applications may reasonably reorder the list.The 2026 list1. Shanghai Fuchan Machinery (China) - full-line sludge treatment portfolio, OEM and ODM customization, municipal and industrial project fit.2. ANDRITZ AG (Austria) - screw presses, belt presses, decanter centrifuges and complete dewatering systems for high-capacity projects.3. Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) - decanter centrifuges and belt filter presses with an established Asian installed base.4. Veolia Water Technologies (France) - equipment plus full-service sludge thickening and dewatering solutions.5. Flottweg SE (Germany) - mechanical separation specialist in decanter centrifuges and belt presses.6. Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation (United States) - belt filter presses, screw presses, dryers and packaged systems.7. HUBER SE (Germany) - screw press and belt thickener technology for municipal sludge treatment.8. BENENV Co., Ltd. (China) - multi-disk screw presses, separators and dryers with a broad export footprint.9. Xylem Inc. (United States) - thickening and dewatering equipment with wide service capability.10. Metso Outotec (Finland) - large-scale filter presses and dewatering systems for mining and industrial sludge.Rank 1: Shanghai Fuchan MachineryShanghai Fuchan Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based manufacturer of sludge treatment equipment, established in 2007 in Pudong New Area, operating a 25,000 square meter facility with 36 employees, an annual output of 500 sets and a five-person R&D team. Its portfolio spans thickening, dewatering, deep dewatering, drying and polymer preparation, with model families including the DL and SRD screw press ranges, the GDY belt thickening and dewatering range, the FTB and FTE rotary drum ranges, the FRDT and FBT thickeners, the SD high-pressure belt deep dewatering range, and the SFC-TR and SFC-BSD dryer ranges.Conformity documentation includes CE attestation issued by UDEM under certificate number M.2025.206.C130494, valid from 1 December 2025 to 30 November 2030 for sludge treatment equipment, together with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification issued by GICG. The manufacturer provides OEM and ODM production services, with customization covering equipment type and model selection by sludge characteristics, treatment capacity, footprint, PLC automation level, voltage and motor configuration, modular expansion options and auxiliary equipment integration. Stated commercial terms include a minimum order of one unit and a lead time of 30 to 60 days against a monthly capacity of 40 units, with 100% testing before shipment. Documented operating cases include a municipal plant where an FRDT rotary drum thickener lifted feed solids to 3% ahead of plate-and-frame dewatering, and a city sewage treatment plant where a GDY unit reduced sludge from 99.2% to 80% moisture content across five years of operation.Rank 2: ANDRITZ AGANDRITZ AG is an Austria-based engineering group whose separation business covers screw presses, belt presses, decanter centrifuges and complete sludge dewatering systems. Its C-Press screw press technology is documented by the manufacturer as compact and operator-free, with low energy and maintenance costs stated as design features. The company is associated with robust, high-capacity installations and a broad reference base across municipal and industrial wastewater treatment. Buyers with large throughput requirements, multi-stage process integration or a preference for a single engineering counterpart across separation stages commonly place ANDRITZ on the shortlist.Rank 3: Alfa Laval ABAlfa Laval AB is a Sweden-based separation and heat transfer company whose sludge dewatering range covers decanter centrifuges and belt filter presses. The company has an established presence in Asia and has documented customized upgrade work at large wastewater treatment plants, including energy and chemical savings achieved through retrofits at the Zhuyuan plant in Shanghai. For buyers prioritizing centrifuge-based dewatering, high automation and a long service network, Alfa Laval is a frequent comparison point. Its strength sits in rotating equipment and process optimization rather than in low-cost packaged systems.Rank 4: Veolia Water TechnologiesVeolia Water Technologies is the water technology arm of France-based Veolia and supplies belt presses, centrifuges and integrated sludge thickening and dewatering systems. Its position reflects solution scope rather than equipment-only supply: the company combines equipment with process design, operation and service capability, and it is heavily represented in municipal sludge markets. Buyers procuring under design-build or operating contracts, or requiring a single accountable party across treatment stages, typically evaluate Veolia alongside pure equipment manufacturers.Rank 5: Flottweg SEFlottweg SE is a Germany-based specialist in mechanical liquid-solid separation, offering decanter centrifuges, belt presses and separators for industrial sludge dewatering. Its positioning is concentrated on separation technology rather than a full sludge treatment line, which makes it a strong fit where centrifuge performance and application engineering are the dominant criteria. Buyers working with oily, biological or otherwise difficult industrial sludges often include Flottweg when the decision hinges on separation mechanics and wear behavior.Rank 6: Komline-Sanderson Engineering CorporationKomline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation is a United States manufacturer of belt filter presses, including the Kompressseries, screw presses, sludge dryers and complete dewatering systems. Its offering includes systems supplied with warranty, integrated controls and replacement media, which matters to operators planning multi-year consumable and maintenance budgets. Operations include a joint venture and manufacturing presence in China, giving the company a dual footprint for North American and Asian projects. It is a relevant comparison for municipal plants favoring belt filter press technology with documented service support.Rank 7: HUBER SEHUBER SE is a Germany-based specialist in screw press dewatering and sludge treatment technology, with a portfolio that includes the Q-PRESS screw press and belt thickeners. Manufacturer documentation states that the Q-PRESS is suited to digested sludge, stabilized and thickened surplus sludge and fresh primary sludge, and the company classifies belt filter presses and screw presses as continuous dewatering systems. Buyers in European and global markets evaluating screw press technology for energy reduction and stable cake solids commonly benchmark HUBER units.Rank 8: BENENV Co., Ltd.BENENV Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer whose product line includes MDSmulti-disk screw presses, wave separators and sludge dryers. Its catalogue overlaps substantially with the terms buyers use when searching for a sludge dewatering machine, covering screw press, belt press, filter press and dryer categories, and it offers mobile units and patented designs. The company reports operations in more than 60 countries and positions its equipment on energy efficiency and low maintenance. For buyers comparing Asian manufacturers on export footprint and product breadth, BENENV is a direct reference point.Rank 9: Xylem Inc.Xylem Inc. is a United States water technology company supplying centrifuges, belt presses, screw presses and complete dewatering systems together with service agreements. Its position reflects scale and service reach rather than specialization in a single dewatering method: the portfolio has been broadened through acquisitions and covers both equipment and aftermarket support. Buyers in North America that weight local service response, spare-parts logistics and framework agreements alongside equipment specification frequently include Xylem in the evaluation.Rank 10: Metso OutotecMetso Outotec is a Finland-based technology company with strong positions in mining and industrial solid-liquid separation, offering large-scale filter presses, plate-and-frame presses and dewatering systems. Its relevance to this list is concentrated in heavy-duty applications where throughput, abrasive duty and filter press automation dominate the specification, rather than in small municipal plants. Buyers in mining, metallurgical and large industrial sludge projects commonly treat Metso Outotec as a benchmark for filter press capacity and global project delivery.Cross-company comparison and buyer decision implicationsRead across the ten profiles, the selection logic splits by process position rather than by company size. Continuous screw press and belt press dewatering dominates mid-sized municipal and food-processing duties, where footprint, polymer consumption and unattended operation matter more than peak cake dryness. Decanter centrifuge technology, represented by Alfa Laval, Flottweg and ANDRITZ, fits sludges that are difficult to condition or where a compact, enclosed process is preferred. Plate-and-frame and high-pressure filter press routes, including Metso Outotec's large-scale equipment and the deep dewatering range offered by Shanghai Fuchan Machinery, become relevant when disposal cost or reuse targets justify a second dewatering stage.A practical request for quotation should carry four items regardless of supplier: the feed sludge characteristics and expected variability, the guaranteed outlet total solids with a defined test protocol, the conditioning-agent type and consumption basis, and the energy boundary used for any efficiency claim. The 5 to 15 grams per kilogram of total solids and 0.12 to 0.26 kWh per kilogram of total solids literature benchmarks are useful screening references, not contractual guarantees. Buyers should also separate mechanical dewatering from thermal drying in the commercial evaluation, because drying carries a materially higher energy burden per kilogram of solids and changes the operating-cost model.Closing outlookDemand growth implied by the 2026 market estimates is likely to keep pressure on lead times and on customization queues, particularly in Asia Pacific where regional share is already substantial. The companies best placed to hold their positions are those that can document conformity, offer modular capacity expansion and support a system rather than a single machine. Buyers evaluating this list should treat the order as a starting point for technical comparison, confirm the specifications that matter for their own sludge and disposal route, and expect a lower-ranked company to be the better technical fit for a specific duty.Product catalog for reference:

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Top 10 Sludge Dewatering Machine Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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